Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatari-Bahraini Follow-u...
DIPLOMACY

Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee conducts its fourth meeting in Manama

The meeting discussed the agenda items, and reached an agreement on restructuring the board of directors of the Qatar-Bahrain bridge

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 21, 2024
BAHRAINQATARDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
The Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee held its fourth meeting Tuesday in the Bahraini capital, Manama. The delegation of Qatar at the meeting was headed by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, whilst the delegation of Bahrain was headed by Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Ahmed al-Khalifa.
The meeting discussed the agenda items, and reached an agreement on restructuring the board of directors of the Qatar-Bahrain bridge and to take the necessary steps to implement the project in line with the directives of the leadership of both brotherly countries.
This step is expected to have positive implications for the growth and prosperity of both nations and meet the aspirations of their peoples. The committee's work comes as a continuation of its previous meetings, in an implementation of the Al Ula Declaration and in accordance with the will of the two countries' leaderships to meet the interests and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

SECURITY

Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue

Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue
Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue
DEFENSE

French navy downs two more drones over Red Sea

French navy downs two more drones over Red Sea
French navy downs two more drones over Red Sea
AID

No 'plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March, its Lebanon head says

No 'plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March, its Lebanon head says
No 'plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March, its Lebanon head says
CONFLICT

'Dad, come back': Palestinians send radio messages to loved ones in Israeli jails

'Dad, come back': Palestinians send radio messages to loved ones in Israeli jails
'Dad, come back': Palestinians send radio messages to loved ones in Israeli jails
AID

Jordan, UK airdrop aid to field hospital in Gaza

Jordan, UK airdrop aid to field hospital in Gaza
Jordan, UK airdrop aid to field hospital in Gaza
CONFLICT

Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss Gaza developments at G20 meeting

Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss Gaza developments at G20 meeting
Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss Gaza developments at G20 meeting
MARITIME

Houthi agency says Israeli, U.S., British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

Houthi agency says Israeli, U.S., British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea
Houthi agency says Israeli, U.S., British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea
CONFLICT

Israel strikes Gaza's Rafah as truce talks under way

Israel strikes Gaza's Rafah as truce talks under way
Israel strikes Gaza's Rafah as truce talks under way
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai’s off-plan sales tumble 70% by end of 2023 - CBRE

2.

UAE developer Nakheel unveils Bay Villas waterfront project on Dubai Islands

3.

VIDEO: CEO of UAE’s Agthia Group talks M&A plans and outlook for the GCC’s F&B industry

4.

83% of businesses in GCC set to raise salary or pay bonus this year

5.

Saudi’s SABIC plans to bid for stake in Brazil’s petchem company: Report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Spotlight on ties with Saudi Arabia in Bahrain

2

Leaders of Qatar and Kuwait discuss mutual ties

3

Official reception held for Kuwait Amir in Qatar

4

Kuwait Amir heads to Qatar on state visit

5

‘Kuwait-Qatar relations historic, based on unity of destiny’

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TECHNOLOGY

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships
VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

LATEST VIDEO

EQUITIES

VIDEO: CEO of UAE’s Agthia Group talks M&A plans and outlook for the GCC’s F&B industry

VIDEO: CEO of UAE’s Agthia Group talks M&A plans and outlook for the GCC’s F&B industry
VIDEO: CEO of UAE’s Agthia Group talks M&A plans and outlook for the GCC’s F&B industry

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

AVIATION

Flydubai 2023 profit soars 75% to $572mln on rising passenger numbers

Flydubai 2023 profit soars 75% to $572mln on rising passenger numbers
Flydubai 2023 profit soars 75% to $572mln on rising passenger numbers
ACQUISITION

Abu Dhabi Mubadala Investment, other investors to buy remaining stake in US insurer

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi bids on renewables for 60% of its energy needs by 2035 - EWEC

ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Chinese EV maker XPENG expands to UAE, wider Middle East

LATEST NEWS
1

Dubai: Trade is resilient, will find way despite Red Sea challenges, says DP World chairman

2

Gulf businesses eye 'double-digit exports growth' in 2024

3

Uber explores metro, bus bookings in partnership with India's ONDC - source

4

Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue

5

Dubai's economy would grow by around 5% this year: Al Ghurair

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds