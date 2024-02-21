Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee conducts its fourth meeting in Manama

The Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee held its fourth meeting Tuesday in the Bahraini capital, Manama. The delegation of Qatar at the meeting was headed by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, whilst the delegation of Bahrain was headed by Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Ahmed al-Khalifa.The meeting discussed the agenda items, and reached an agreement on restructuring the board of directors of the Qatar-Bahrain bridge and to take the necessary steps to implement the project in line with the directives of the leadership of both brotherly countries.This step is expected to have positive implications for the growth and prosperity of both nations and meet the aspirations of their peoples. The committee's work comes as a continuation of its previous meetings, in an implementation of the Al Ula Declaration and in accordance with the will of the two countries' leaderships to meet the interests and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.