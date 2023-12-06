Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>QatarEnergy LNG hosts ‘C...
EVENT

QatarEnergy LNG hosts ‘CEO Forum’ for national graduates, trainees

The two-day event, which was held under the theme L.E.A.D – Learn, Engage, Achieve, Do, celebrated the exceptional achievements of 14 national graduates, 14 coaches, one trainee, and eight scholars

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 6, 2023
QATAREVENT
PHOTO
QatarEnergy LNG recently hosted its annual CEO Forum 2023, providing a platform for its Qatari national graduates and trainees to meet with Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa al-Thani, QatarEnergy LNG chief executive officer and engage in discussions related to their individual development plans and the company’s Qatarisation programme.
The two-day event, which was held under the theme L.E.A.D – Learn, Engage, Achieve, Do, celebrated the exceptional achievements of 14 national graduates, 14 coaches, one trainee, and eight scholars. These outstanding individuals were honoured with special awards in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the company and their dedication to personal and professional growth.
The annual forum stands as a testament to QatarEnergy LNG’s unwavering commitment to fostering the development of its national graduates and trainees. The occasion offered a unique opportunity for these emerging talents to engage in open and insightful discussions with the company’s senior executive, providing them with the chance to seek guidance and clarification related to their individual development plans.
Moreover, participants had the opportunity to address any questions concerning their career development within QatarEnergy LNG, further strengthening the bond between them and the organisation’s leadership.
The Learning and Development Department collected and recorded the insights and recommendations shared during the forums. These feedback mechanisms are instrumental in ensuring that QatarEnergy LNG’s national development process remains relevant, responsive, and ultimately successful for all trainees.
The annual CEO Forum symbolises the dedication of QatarEnergy LNG to empowering the next generation of industry leaders and building a high calibre workforce.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CLIMATE CHANGE

COP28: Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef talks climate, hypocrisy and the interviews that made him a viral star

COP28: Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef talks climate, hypocrisy and the interviews that made him a viral star
COP28: Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef talks climate, hypocrisy and the interviews that made him a viral star
TRANSPORT

Qatar, Brazil seal deal on air transport

Qatar, Brazil seal deal on air transport
Qatar, Brazil seal deal on air transport
CONFLICT

Israel, Hamas engage in fierce clashes in southern Gaza

Israel, Hamas engage in fierce clashes in southern Gaza
Israel, Hamas engage in fierce clashes in southern Gaza
HEALTH

Saudi KSrelief enabled ICRC to work in many hospitals in Gaza: Mardini confirms

Saudi KSrelief enabled ICRC to work in many hospitals in Gaza: Mardini confirms
Saudi KSrelief enabled ICRC to work in many hospitals in Gaza: Mardini confirms
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Qatar International Islamic Bank achieves ISO 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system

Qatar International Islamic Bank achieves ISO 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system
Qatar International Islamic Bank achieves ISO 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system
AVIATION

Qatar, Ghana sign MoU in air transport

Qatar, Ghana sign MoU in air transport
Qatar, Ghana sign MoU in air transport
LEGAL

UAE authorities extradite Sanjay Shah to Danish authorities

UAE authorities extradite Sanjay Shah to Danish authorities
UAE authorities extradite Sanjay Shah to Danish authorities
CONFLICT

Hamas health ministry says strike on south Gaza school kills 25

Hamas health ministry says strike on south Gaza school kills 25
Hamas health ministry says strike on south Gaza school kills 25
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Russian president Putin to visit UAE, Saudi for 'extremely important' talks

2.

COP28: Price of hydrogen remains a challenge, says UAE Energy Minister

3.

Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris to move family office to Abu Dhabi - report

4.

Dubai's DP World keen on new ‘projects’ with Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone

5.

UAE's PureHealth to list on ADX this month following IPO

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Chamber participates in ‘GCC-Egypt Business Forum’

2

Experts discuss challenges, future of sustainable tourism: Qatar

3

Qatar Travel Mart 2023 begins with participation from over 60 countries

4

Science research, innovation week gets underway: Qatar

5

Expo 2023 Doha attracts over 650,000 visitors: Official

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

SUSTAINABILITY

VIDEO: We are seeing a shift to growth in green economy – LSEG sustainable finance head

VIDEO: We are seeing a shift to growth in green economy – LSEG sustainable finance head
VIDEO: We are seeing a shift to growth in green economy – LSEG sustainable finance head

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

CLIMATE CHANGE

COP28: Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef talks climate, hypocrisy and the interviews that made him a viral star

COP28: Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef talks climate, hypocrisy and the interviews that made him a viral star
COP28: Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef talks climate, hypocrisy and the interviews that made him a viral star
ECONOMY

UAE non-oil sector business activity expands due to growth in demand

INVESTMENT

Saudi, UAE lead MENA start-up funding; November deals surge to $764mln

CLIMATE CHANGE

COP28: Developing markets to get $10bln in clean energy financing

LATEST NEWS
1

BOJ releases details of workshop on long-term policy review

2

Nissan, Mitsubishi still plan investment in Renault EV unit

3

Indian govt seeks parliament nod for extra spending for FY24

4

Malaysia attracted $48.2bln of approved investments in first nine months of 2023

5

China offers tariff free access to six African countries on 98% of goods - FinMin

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds