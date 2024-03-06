The Qatar Boat Show 2024 is set to take place from November 6-9 at the Old Doha Port, bringing together 495 exhibitors and brands and welcoming more than 20,000 visitors, it was announced Tuesday.

Organised by Old Doha Port in collaboration with Gulf Marine Services, the event will feature 95 boats and other watercraft, including Made in Qatar vessels, both on land and water, in addition to shedding light on Qatar’s marine facility.

“The Qatar Boat Show 2024 is a strategic milestone that aligns with the long-term vision of Old Doha Port and our nation," Old Doha Port chief executive Mohamad al-Mulla said told a press conference. "This grand event will be a remarkable showcase of the marine world and unparalleled luxury in true Doha form.”

Visitors will have the chance to explore a variety of world-renowned yacht brands and shipyards, showcasing cutting-edge marine services and accessories.

They will also encounter a diverse range of yachting lifestyle brands, water sports, retail and culinary offerings, diverse entertainment, and engaging activities for all types of visitors.

Apart from local, regional, and international yachting brands and shipyards, the Qatar Boat Show 2024 is also set to shine a spotlight on the essence of luxury yachting and innovation.

This event is supported by the Ministry of Transport as the strategic partner, Qatar Tourism as the destination partner, Al Kass Channels as the media partner, Mwani Qatar as a gold sponsor, and QTerminals the silver sponsor.

The initial kick-off Tuesday at Old Doha Port showcased a panel discussion on *Middle East Yachting Overview, featuring key industry figures including Yachts1 managing director Salim Tayssoun, Benetti Middle East manager Nabil El Jammal, Feadship chief marketing officer Farouk Nefzi, and Ocenaco Group marketing director Paris Baloumis.

The discussion highlighted the importance of organising a major event such as the Qatar Boat Show, which creates a platform for exchanging experiences of various maritime entities in the country.

It also underscores Qatar’s huge potential and increasing appeal as a maritime destination and investment hub.

Organisers noted that the Old Doha Port has emerged as the prime location for the boat show, with 800,000sq m space and 450 berths that cater to boats of up to 160m in length.

It also has two top-tier marinas and an array of retail, dining, and hospitality offerings.

