The Qatari famous Souq Waqif launched on Wednesday its ninth annual dates festival with aim to enhance efforts to promote local date production.

More than 100 farms participate in the 12-day festival that is located at the eastern yard of Souq Waqif.

The festival witnesses significant demand from citizens, residents and visitors for dates and its various types at attractive prices.

