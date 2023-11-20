Qatar University (QU)’s College of Arts and Sciences and the American University of Beirut (AUB) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This strategic partnership seeks to promote academic and research collaboration in the areas of food security and sustainable food production systems, aligning with global imperatives for environmentally conscious practices in food cultivation and distribution.

The MoU, signed by Dr Ibrahim Al Kaabi, vice-president for academic affairs at QU, and Dr Ammar Olabi, interim dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at AUB, lays the foundation for a multifaceted partnership centered on teaching, training, resources and research generation.

Dr Kaabi highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in QU. Our joint efforts with AUB will address real challenges within sustainable practices and innovation in food security and business.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Olabi emphasised the historic nature of this partnership.

“Throughout our history, the relationship between AUB, QU and esteemed colleagues has evolved significantly across multiple fields like environmental science, education, sustainable practices and innovation in food security and business. Initiatives such as the Arabicisation programme and agricultural synergy symbolise our commitment to collaboration for mutual success and impact,” said Dr Olabi.

He added, “We express gratitude to Dr Kaabi, Dr Fatima Al Kubaisi and all our esteemed colleagues for their contributions and collaborative spirit.”

The agreement outlined initiatives and provisions for student exchange programmes aimed at enhancing cultural understanding and academic exposure. Both universities will establish diverse opportunities, ranging from short visits to comprehensive semester-long programmes. Moreover, the collaboration places a strong emphasis on collaborative research pursuits, encouraging joint endeavors that involve faculty and researchers from both institutions.

The agreement also focuses on integrating and complementing the academic and research capabilities of both institutions. This includes a strong emphasis on areas like sustainable production, climate-smart practices, nutrition security, post-harvest technology, food safety and quality. In addition, the MoU emphasises the joint efforts’ potential to drive impactful research initiatives, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange.

The partnership between QU and AUB represents a significant stride towards enhancing education, research and community engagement in vital domains of food security and sustainability and underscores a shared commitment to nurture academic exchanges, facilitate staff exchanges, and jointly assess the outcomes of collaborative activities. It prioritises continual dialogue and evaluation to ensure the alignment of teaching and research endeavours.

