Qatar underscores multilateral trade at 8th Belt and Road Summit

The session also showcased the advantages of the Qatari business environment and the various laws, legislations, initiatives, and programme enacted to stimulate foreign investment

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 18, 2023
Qatar has underscored the importance of multilateral trade system and the necessity to strengthen the co-operation with different countries around the world, especially with Hong Kong.
This observation was made by Saleh bin Majid al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, at the , at the 8th Belt and Road Summit, themed "Prospering on a Decade of Collaboration”.
Hong Kong is one of Qatar’s foremost trading partners, with bilateral trade of $1.1bn in 2021, representing an average annual growth of 35% compared to 2017.
Highlighting the close historical ties between Qatar and China, he said the Asian country came at the forefront of Qatar’s trading partners, as the largest source of imports and destination for Qatari exports. "The value of bilateral trade between the two nations amounted to $26bn in 2022," he added.
The session also showcased the advantages of the Qatari business environment and the various laws, legislations, initiatives, and programme enacted to stimulate foreign investment.
During the summit, several meetings were held with high-level figures from the government and private sectors participating in the event.
This year's edition of the Belt and Road Summit coincided with the 10th anniversary of the initiative's launch, which aims to establish a trade network and infrastructure connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa, to foster common development and prosperity.
The event drew 6,000 representatives from involved countries and regions, including senior officials from more than 10 countries and business leaders from around the world.
