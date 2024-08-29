CHENGDU, China, 29th August, 2024 (WAM) -- The 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road commenced on Wednesday in Chengdu, China, with participation from diverse media entities to showcase the positive practices of the Belt and Road Initiative and underscore its contribution to global development.

In his speech at the forum, Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, emphasised the importance of the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, noting that it serves as a significant platform for dialogue and exchange among media professionals from various countries.

He stated that the forum provides a valuable opportunity for the exchange of experiences and ideas among media organisations worldwide.

Tuo Zhen, President of the People's Daily, highlighted that the Belt and Road Initiative has opened up new horizons for international communication and cooperation, noting the significant attention that Chinese President Xi Jinping places on media cooperation within the framework of the initiative.

He mentioned that the Belt and Road Initiative seeks development and mutual benefit, aligning with global trends of peace and cooperation.

Jamal Nasser Al Suwaidir, Executive Director of News Content Sector at the Emirates News Agency (WAM), stressed the importance of enhancing communication and understanding between peoples and cultures in today's interconnected world. He pointed to the pivotal role of the media in bringing people closer together, breaking down barriers, and promoting tolerance and mutual respect.

He highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and China, explaining that cooperation agreements covering key sectors such as tourism, industry, technology, and media, as well as China's Belt and Road Initiative, will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Al Suwaidir also touched upon WAM’s efforts in knowledge exchange and media partnerships with Chinese media institutions, affirming WAM's commitment to developing the skills of media professionals and training them in cultural communication and intercivilisational dialogue.

The forum was attended by a select group of media leaders and decision-makers from various countries. The forum aligns with China's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to enhance economic cooperation and connectivity among countries along the ancient Silk Road, contributing to the promotion of cultural and civilisational exchange among peoples.