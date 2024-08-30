CHENGDU, China, 30th August, 2024 (WAM) -- The Belt and Road News Network Council, during its meeting held on Thursday in the Chinese city of Chengdu, reviewed mechanisms to strengthen international collaboration in news sharing and cultural exchange among media professionals from various participating countries.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) participated in the meeting, alongside prominent representatives from media entities in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Jamal Nasser Al Suwaidir, Executive Director of News Content Sector, represented the Emirates News Agency at the meeting.

Tuo Zhen, President of the People's Daily, praised the tangible achievements made by the Belt and Road News Network in facilitating news exchange and organising various events to promote mutual understanding among member countries.

Zhen explained that the network has successfully established an effective mechanism for exchanging news materials in cooperation with WAM and other members, leading to enhanced joint media coverage of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The network has also organised numerous exchange events, including forums, training courses, and field visits, which have contributed to enhancing mutual understanding and the exchange of experiences among media professionals from different countries.

For his part, Al Suwaidir emphasised the pivotal role of the media in shaping public opinion and building bridges of understanding between cultures. He added that the Emirates News Agency supports the council's media plans, noting that media cooperation is the way to open new horizons for dialogue and cultural exchange.”

Al Suwaidir said that WAM had published more than 600 news items as part of the news exchange with China in the first half of 2024, emphasising that this reflects the depth of cultural and media relations between the two countries.

He added that this coverage has contributed to providing a comprehensive view of development in the fields of innovation and technology, in addition to the rich cultural aspects in both countries.

In conclusion, he called for strengthening media cooperation as a means of building bridges of communication between peoples, affirming that this cooperation “is not merely an exchange of news, but rather an investment in fostering global peace and understanding.”

The Belt and Road News Network includes 273 media entities from 109 countries and aims to enhance understanding, friendship, and media cooperation within the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative.