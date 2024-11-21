BRASILIA - Brazil and China signed 37 deals covering agriculture, tech cooperation, trade and investments, infrastructure, industry, energy, and mining, among other fields, the Brazilian presidency said on Wednesday.

The agreements were signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brasilia, where he held talks with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil also signed a protocol with China regarding "synergies" related to the Belt and Road Iniatiative (BRI), according to the presidency.

The BRI is a Chinese overseas infrastructure investment strategy and Xi's signature foreign policy plan, launched in 2013.

Last month, Brazil informed China that it would not formally join the BRI, a decision analysts described as a blow to bilateral ties.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito)