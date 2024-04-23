Social media
Qatar signs MoU for road, port project with Iraq, UAE, Turkiye

The signing ceremony was attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia' al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 23, 2024
Qatar signed in Baghdad Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint co-operation on the Development Road Project and that for Al Faw Port between the governments of Iraq, the UAE and Turkiye, a statement from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia' al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The MoU was signed by Qatar's Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti, Iraqi Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibas al-Saadawi, the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei, and Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

The MoU is aimed at supporting economic integration among these countries, connecting the East with the West, and enhancing global trade between the countries and world countries, the statement explained.

The Development Road is a comprehensive strategic project to promote ties through the commercial exchange, industrial projects, and multiple and diverse transport lines.

The project is to create a land route and railway extending from Iraq to Turkiye and its ports.

The road and the railway within Iraq are 1,200km long for the transport of goods between Europe and the Gulf countries.

The project’s investment budget stands at roughly $17bn.

The project is to be carried out in three phases; the first to be completed in 2028, the second in 2033, and the third in 2050, the MoT statement added.
