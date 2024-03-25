Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar-Ukraine Business F...
TRADE

Qatar-Ukraine Business Forum prioritises tech, partners with Ukrainian innovation hub

City plays a vital role in nurturing this ecosystem as the first innovation park in the country

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 25, 2024
QATARUKRAINETRADE
PHOTO
The Qatar-Ukraine Business Forum (QUBF) is making technological advancements a key priority as part of its 2024 action plan, aligning closely with the country’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) 2024-2030, an official has said.
“Acting in line with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy, the QUBF intends to make its possible contribution by prioritising the potential industries in Qatar-Ukraine partnerships,” QUBF chairperson Dr Olga Revina told Gulf Times on Sunday.
In a move to strengthen ties between Qatar and Ukraine’s tech sectors, Revina said QUBF has announced a new collaboration with UNIT.City, one of the largest innovation parks in Central and Eastern Europe based in Ukraine.
“QUBF, in collaboration with UNIT.City – one of the biggest innovative platforms in Central and Eastern Europe – agreed to jointly form the ‘Tech and Innovation Committee’ under the umbrella of QUBF. The goal is to create a portfolio of innovative tech startups from Ukraine that will be able to realise numerous opportunities offered by the Qatari ecosystem,” Revina pointed out.
According to Revina, the partnership aims to identify promising Ukrainian startups and connect them with the vibrant startup environment of Qatar, which is positioning itself as a global business hub.
“QUBF’s Action Plan 2024 outlined a number of events with a primary focus on technological advancements,” said Revina, who also lauded Qatar for remaining focused on diversifying its key economic sectors, fostering a business-friendly climate, and attracting foreign investment along with skilled talent.
Citing potential partnerships with startups in Qatar, Revina said Ukraine has developed an impressive startup ecosystem despite the ongoing war, producing several unicorn companies like People.ai, Grammarly, and Gitlab, among others, with massive global user bases.
UNIT.City plays a vital role in nurturing this ecosystem as the first innovation park in the country, Revina noted. “As QUBF founders, we were very confident in this collaboration because we believe that Ukrainians have a lot to offer and contribute. UNIT.City helps us select attractive Ukrainian startups to be introduced in Qatar,” Revina emphasised.
Revina also pointed out that the Tech and Innovation Committee will leverage resources and expertise from both QUBF and UNIT.City, whose focus has been on supporting early-stage startups through funding, facilitating access to support services, and bolstering globally competitive incubation and acceleration programmes.
She also underscored the strategic partnership between Qatar and Ukraine in the technology domain holds immense potential, saying that by tapping into Ukraine’s robust tech talent pool, the collaboration could open new avenues for innovation, entrepreneurship, and cross-border investments aligning with Qatar’s economic diversification ambitions.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

HEALTHCARE

PHCC adopts ambitious goals for healthcare quality in Qatar

PHCC adopts ambitious goals for healthcare quality in Qatar
PHCC adopts ambitious goals for healthcare quality in Qatar
PHARMACEUTICAL

MoPH-QDB initiative to enhance Qatar's drug supply chain

MoPH-QDB initiative to enhance Qatar's drug supply chain
MoPH-QDB initiative to enhance Qatar's drug supply chain
HEALTHCARE

MoH Kuwait to open specialized clinics in primary health care centers

MoH Kuwait to open specialized clinics in primary health care centers
MoH Kuwait to open specialized clinics in primary health care centers
TRAVEL

30,000 Kuwaitis visited Italy in ’23

30,000 Kuwaitis visited Italy in ’23
30,000 Kuwaitis visited Italy in ’23
CULTURE

Qatar's Katara named Cultural Heritage City of Arabian Horses

Qatar's Katara named Cultural Heritage City of Arabian Horses
Qatar's Katara named Cultural Heritage City of Arabian Horses
REAL ESTATE

Egypt: Madinet Masr negotiating banks for credit facilities

Egypt: Madinet Masr negotiating banks for credit facilities
Egypt: Madinet Masr negotiating banks for credit facilities
REAL ESTATE

Saudi: ADES Holding unveils $96.45mln project in Thailand

Saudi: ADES Holding unveils $96.45mln project in Thailand
Saudi: ADES Holding unveils $96.45mln project in Thailand
AID

Al-Sisi, UN Secretary-General emphasise two-state solution, aid for Gaza

Al-Sisi, UN Secretary-General emphasise two-state solution, aid for Gaza
Al-Sisi, UN Secretary-General emphasise two-state solution, aid for Gaza
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai villa sales drop by 55% due to property shortage

2.

Saudi’s MBC Group acquires nearly 14% stake in Anghami

3.

Abu Dhabi extends 10% tourism tax waiver on events

4.

Oil prices trending back into the $70s – Julius Baer

5.

Bahrain’s sovereign fund Mumtalakat takes full ownership of McLaren Group - report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Chamber, China’s ICBC discuss trade ties

2

Qatar, Argentina ties on growth trajectory: Envoy

3

Ukraine grain exports at 1.5mln T so far in March

4

Qatar emerges as global trade hub for 2bln people, says chamber official

5

Qatar: Trade balance surplus reaches $4.80bln in January

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences

VIDEO: Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences
VIDEO: Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Chinese startups raise $6.4bln in first two months of 2024: GlobalData

Chinese startups raise $6.4bln in first two months of 2024: GlobalData
Chinese startups raise $6.4bln in first two months of 2024: GlobalData
REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences

OIL

Oil prices trending back into the $70s – Julius Baer

ACQUISITION

Saudi’s MBC Group acquires nearly 14% stake in Anghami

LATEST NEWS
1

Oil rises as heightened geopolitical risks exacerbate supply concerns

2

Nigeria food banks cut back on handouts as prices soar

3

De Silva, Kamindu fire as Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh in first test

4

ADJD releases upgraded app offering advanced legal services

5

Singapore Feb core inflation accelerates to 7-month high amid Lunar New Year

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds