Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari held a meeting yesterday with a business delegation from Burundi led by Victor Ndabaniwe, chief of the board of the Teacher's Housing Foundation.



Isidore Ntirampeba, ambassador of Burundi to Qatar, also attended the meeting, which focused on enhancing co-operation between both sides, reviewing the investment climate, encouraging Qatari investors to invest in Burundi, and the projects of the Teacher's Housing Foundation.



Al-Kuwari affirmed that Qatari investors are keen to learn about the investment opportunities available in Burundi, which is considered an attractive investment destination. He noted that Qatar Chamber will inform its members of the promising investment opportunities in Burundi.



Ntirampeba lauded the efforts of Qatar Chamber in developing the economic relationships with Burundi, noting that the memorandum of understanding that Qatar Chamber signed with the Burundi Chamber of Commerce and Industry last year could enhance co-operation between both countries.

