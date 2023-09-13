Social media
Qatar, Turkmenistan chambers look to boost co-operation ties

Mutual visits would contribute to increasing trade between both countries

Gulf Times
September 13, 2023
The chambers of commerce of Qatar and Turkmenistan recently held a meeting in Doha to review ways of enhancing co-operation relations.
The meeting was held between Qatar Chamber director of Administrative and Finance Affairs Hussian Yusef al-Abdulghani and Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Kepbanov Serdar.
Both officials discussed ways to enhance commercial and industrial cooperation, encourage businessmen from both countries to form alliances and partnerships and promote investment climates and opportunities in both nations.
At the meeting, al-Abdulghani praised the close relations between Qatar and Turkmenistan and stressed their mutual desire to develop economic ties further. He emphasised the role of both chambers in enhancing cooperation by organising events that unite businessmen from both sides to explore cooperation prospects, form partnerships, and promote investment climates and opportunities in both countries.
Serdar assured that Turkmenistan businessmen are interested in learning about the investment opportunities available in the Qatari market and establishing partnerships with their Qatari counterparts. He also said mutual visits would contribute to increasing trade between both countries.
Noting that his country offers various incentives for foreign investors, Serdar invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Turkmenistan, particularly in the energy, food, and textiles sectors.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

