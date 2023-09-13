Qatar, Turkmenistan chambers look to boost co-operation ties

The chambers of commerce of Qatar and Turkmenistan recently held a meeting in Doha to review ways of enhancing co-operation relations.

The meeting was held between Qatar Chamber director of Administrative and Finance Affairs Hussian Yusef al-Abdulghani and Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Kepbanov Serdar.

Both officials discussed ways to enhance commercial and industrial cooperation, encourage businessmen from both countries to form alliances and partnerships and promote investment climates and opportunities in both nations.

At the meeting, al-Abdulghani praised the close relations between Qatar and Turkmenistan and stressed their mutual desire to develop economic ties further. He emphasised the role of both chambers in enhancing cooperation by organising events that unite businessmen from both sides to explore cooperation prospects, form partnerships, and promote investment climates and opportunities in both countries.

Serdar assured that Turkmenistan businessmen are interested in learning about the investment opportunities available in the Qatari market and establishing partnerships with their Qatari counterparts. He also said mutual visits would contribute to increasing trade between both countries.

Noting that his country offers various incentives for foreign investors, Serdar invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Turkmenistan, particularly in the energy, food, and textiles sectors.

