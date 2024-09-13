The General Directorate of Traffic has extended the grace period for companies and institutions to regularise their status regarding public driving licences for taxi, limousine, bus and public transport vehicle drivers.



The announcement came from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) Wednesday. According to a post by MoI on X, the extension started yesterday and will last for 90 days.



On September 1, the General Directorate of Traffic announced the extension of a 50% discount on the fine for traffic violations for all vehicles, including those of citizens, residents and visitors, in addition to citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.



The extension is effective from September 1 until November 30, 2024.



The discount applies to violations recorded over a period not exceeding three years.

