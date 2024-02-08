Qatar-Swiss Business Forum aims to enhance bilateral co-operation

HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani and Switzerland Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin jointly inaugurate Qatari-Swiss Business Forum in DohaHE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani and Switzerland Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, also the head of the Federal Administration for Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (EAER), have jointly inaugurated the Qatari-Swiss Business Forum in Doha.The forum aims to highlight the investment opportunities present in Qatar and Switzerland and deliberate on potential ways to strengthen co-operation and economic ties between the two countries.Sheikh Mohamed commended on the strong and distinguished relations between Qatar and Switzerland.He emphasised that the forum's objective was to create a platform for dialogue between the government and private sectors of both countries, to explore and identify opportunities for collaboration and investment in various fields and sectors, thereby contributing to the development goals of both nations.Swiss investors and companies were encouraged to leverage the favourable economic and investment environment provided by Qatar for foreign investors.They were invited to establish new partnerships in crucial sectors, including pharmaceutical industries, food manufacturing, innovation, technology, and other fields to address the requirements of the Qatari local market. This will enable them to expand their reach towards new markets in the region and the world.The forum featured presentations by a number of Qatari entities including the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), the Qatar Financial Centre and the Qatar Free Zones Authority, all of which highlighted the benefits of the business environment in both Qatar and Switzerland.The presentations also covered topics such as the advanced legislative framework for the business environment, the incentives and promising investment opportunities that Qatar offers to foreign investors, the growth prospects of the Qatari economy, and ways to diversify economic co-operation between Qatar and Switzerland.On the sidelines of the Qatari-Swiss Business Forum, a bilateral meeting was held between Sheikh Mohamed and Parmelin.During the meeting, officials discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries, exploring opportunities to strengthen them, particularly in trade, investment, and industrial sectors.Sheikh Mohamed also extended a warm welcome to the visiting Swiss delegation, emphasising the significance of such engagements in exchanging perspectives to advance the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries.