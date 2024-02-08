Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar-Swiss Business For...
DIPLOMACY

Qatar-Swiss Business Forum aims to enhance bilateral co-operation

On the sidelines of the Qatari-Swiss Business Forum, a bilateral meeting was held between Sheikh Mohamed and Parmelin

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 8, 2024
QATARSWITZERLANDDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani and Switzerland Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin jointly inaugurate Qatari-Swiss Business Forum in Doha
HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani and Switzerland Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, also the head of the Federal Administration for Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (EAER), have jointly inaugurated the Qatari-Swiss Business Forum in Doha.
The forum aims to highlight the investment opportunities present in Qatar and Switzerland and deliberate on potential ways to strengthen co-operation and economic ties between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed commended on the strong and distinguished relations between Qatar and Switzerland.
He emphasised that the forum's objective was to create a platform for dialogue between the government and private sectors of both countries, to explore and identify opportunities for collaboration and investment in various fields and sectors, thereby contributing to the development goals of both nations.
Swiss investors and companies were encouraged to leverage the favourable economic and investment environment provided by Qatar for foreign investors.
They were invited to establish new partnerships in crucial sectors, including pharmaceutical industries, food manufacturing, innovation, technology, and other fields to address the requirements of the Qatari local market. This will enable them to expand their reach towards new markets in the region and the world.
The forum featured presentations by a number of Qatari entities including the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), the Qatar Financial Centre and the Qatar Free Zones Authority, all of which highlighted the benefits of the business environment in both Qatar and Switzerland.
The presentations also covered topics such as the advanced legislative framework for the business environment, the incentives and promising investment opportunities that Qatar offers to foreign investors, the growth prospects of the Qatari economy, and ways to diversify economic co-operation between Qatar and Switzerland.
On the sidelines of the Qatari-Swiss Business Forum, a bilateral meeting was held between Sheikh Mohamed and Parmelin.
During the meeting, officials discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries, exploring opportunities to strengthen them, particularly in trade, investment, and industrial sectors.
Sheikh Mohamed also extended a warm welcome to the visiting Swiss delegation, emphasising the significance of such engagements in exchanging perspectives to advance the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CONFLICT

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 27,840

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 27,840
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 27,840
TRADE

Bahrain’s growth in trade and transport highlighted

Bahrain’s growth in trade and transport highlighted
Bahrain’s growth in trade and transport highlighted
DIPLOMACY

Relations with Japan commended in Bahrain

Relations with Japan commended in Bahrain
Relations with Japan commended in Bahrain
SECURITY

Plan to tighten security with facial recognition technology in Bahrain

Plan to tighten security with facial recognition technology in Bahrain
Plan to tighten security with facial recognition technology in Bahrain
DIPLOMACY

Strong relations with Saudi Arabia highlighted in Bahrain

Strong relations with Saudi Arabia highlighted in Bahrain
Strong relations with Saudi Arabia highlighted in Bahrain
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Al Salam Bank, Bahrain launches digital campaign for new accounts

Al Salam Bank, Bahrain launches digital campaign for new accounts
Al Salam Bank, Bahrain launches digital campaign for new accounts
CONFLICT

Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah

Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Nevera, world’s ‘fastest EV’ car, unveiled in UAE

Nevera, world’s ‘fastest EV’ car, unveiled in UAE
Nevera, world’s ‘fastest EV’ car, unveiled in UAE
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE’s LuLu Group invites pitches for $1bln IPO – Bloomberg

2.

Egyptian pound forecast to drop to least 55/$ by year-end

3.

Saudi ports investments including NEOM could be impacted if Red Sea crisis continues

4.

Diversification plans to drive GCC consulting market revenue to over $4bln in 2023

5.

Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade hits $544bln ahead of deadline

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Egypt, Qatar sponsor new round of negotiations for truce in Gaza

2

Al Khater discusses bilateral relations with Malaysian Envoy in Qatar

3

Qatar, Estonia discuss bilateral cooperation

4

Qatar, Cyprus hold political consultations

5

British Deputy PM showers praise on Qatar's rich heritage, culture

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth
Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

LATEST VIDEO

EDUCATION

VIDEO: Millionaire owner of DPS, Dinesh Kothari, plans new schools in UAE

VIDEO: Millionaire owner of DPS, Dinesh Kothari, plans new schools in UAE
VIDEO: Millionaire owner of DPS, Dinesh Kothari, plans new schools in UAE

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai's DEWA Q4 profit rises 15%; announces cash dividend

Dubai's DEWA Q4 profit rises 15%; announces cash dividend
Dubai's DEWA Q4 profit rises 15%; announces cash dividend
EQUITIES

Saudi Awwal Bank 2023 profit rises 45% to $1.9bln; beats estimate

INVESTMENT

Saudi Arabia’s PIF-backed Tasaru invests in autonomous mobility firms in Croatia, Austria

INVESTMENT

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invests in Ardian’s fund

LATEST NEWS
1

Paris Olympics medals to contain 'piece of Eiffel Tower'

2

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 27,840

3

Russia blocks anti-Putin campaigner Nadezhdin from election

4

Two killed in blast near polling station in southwest Pakistan: official

5

Siemens sticks to outlook as profits jump

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds