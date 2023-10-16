Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is proceeding with its humanitarian interventions at camps of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Somalia. Its representation office in Somalia has completed a project to distribute food parcels to drought-affected people.

At a total cost of QR 370,500, the project was implemented in partnership with the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).

In the presence of Deputy Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in Jubaland, Mohamed Osman Jama, a total of 813 food parcels were distributed to 5,691 beneficiaries in need of emergency food aid at two remote IDP camps of Kismayo.

Each parcel contained 92.5 kg of food staples, such as flour, rice, white sugar, vegetable oil, powdered milk, and dates.

Another project is going on to provide potable water at IDP camps of Jubaland, by deploying a total of 540 tankers to distribute drinking water at eight camps. For a period of 30 days, 18 tankers are deployed for the benefit of 1,000 families per day.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

