Doha - Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council has launched the \'Mumaken\' Program, a comprehensive training initiative designed for RDI policymakers and individuals within RDI-supporting entities.

The program aims to equip participants with essential knowledge, key RDI enabling tools, and practical skills to support the design of national and institutional RDI-related policies, strategies and blueprints.

Mumaken program offers three specialized tracks, namely: track A on intellectual property and technology transfer, which provides participants with a thorough understanding of intellectual property management and the mechanisms of technology transfer, track B on science and technology regulations, which familiarizes participants with the regulatory landscape affecting science and technology initiatives, and track C on tools and methods for RDI policy design and evaluation, which equips participants with the tools and methodologies required for effective RDI policy design and evaluation.

In this context, Senior Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation at QRDI Council, Nejoud Al Jehani explained that Mumaken program is designed to address key areas for cultivating Qatar\'s RDI ecosystem via three distinct tracks, aligning with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar\'s third National Development Strategy.

"By partnering with various local and international experts and offering a blend of lectures, interactive workshops, case studies, and group discussions, we ensure participants gain the necessary skills to support building a well-regulated, well-governed and well-orchestrated innovation ecosystem across Qatar and represent our country as a global hub for innovation and talent," she added.

In partnership with the Malaysian Industry-Government for Higher Technology (MIGHT), QRDI Council concluded its first training sessions under Track C last month. Held during the period of June 5-13, the training focused on Strategic Foresight with a hands-on approach to utilizing various tools and methods such as horizon scanning, wind tunneling, and scenario analysis. This training session marked a significant milestone in the Mumaken Program. Participants in the seven-day training included representatives from government ministries, higher education institutions, and the Council.

QRDI Council collaborates with various international partners to deliver highly impactful sessions across all three tracks of the Mumaken Program. These efforts are in line with the QRDI 2030 Strategy and are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy. (QNA)

