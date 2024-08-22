Doha - As part of the ongoing development and continuous modernization witnessed by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the agency announced the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) programs in the work of its various departments, in cooperation with Microsoft, to keep pace with the developments that the world is undergoing in terms of use of these technologies, as well as what the media and journalistic field is undergoing particularly in its employment.

According to the plan adopted by QNA, expanding the use of AI programs during the coming period will be at the level of the news services and other services it provides within the scope of its specializations and the tasks assigned to it, in a manner that facilitates the completion of work, speeds up its pace, and positively reflects on the on the quality of services provided.

In this regard, HE Director-General of QNA Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi said that technology has become one of the factors that help provide the best services at the level of all sectors, adding that it has also become a common denominator in media work in particular.

His Excellency stressed QNA\'s keenness to keep pace with this development continuously in a way that serves its work and improves its services, pointing out that the agency will expand the use of AI programs in its operations during the coming period.

HE Director-General of QNA noted that QNA is always working on developing its services by employing technology efficiently and masterfully in the various stages of monitoring, analysis, production, publication, and follow-ups.

By introducing AI programs, QNA will add brand new features to its services, especially since the agency has witnessed a huge and comprehensive development plan in form and content during the past few years, which included news content that has expanded significantly to add coverage of various local, regional and international events, while ensuring keenness to provide its media services in five languages (Arabic, English, French, German and Spanish), in addition to the simultaneous translation service for its news in 26 languages, His Excellency said.

HE Director-General of QNA highlighted the development witnessed by QNA in its digital platforms and digital news services, which the agency now provides in a professional manner, whether in terms of news content or editing photos, infographics and video material, indicating that QNA always receives positive reactions from both the public and recipients of its services.

In June, Qatar News Agency received an award for the innovation in using AI at the awards ceremony held within Microsoft\'s exclusive event \'Leading the Era of AI,\' His Excellency said, noting that winning this award confirms QNA\'s keenness to benefit from AI technologies to develop work performance and advance its media services.

Through Qatar National Vision 2030, the State of Qatar aims to enhance its position as a center for innovation and technology, by introducing AI technologies in the country\'s various sectors in line with Qatar\'s National Development Strategy, and supporting the momentum of digital transformation in the country, His Excellency added.

As one of the State of Qatar\'s institutions, QNA is working effortlessly to implement the country\'s national vision towards digital transformation and heavy reliance on technology tools to provide the best services, HE Director-General of QNA said, adding that, during the coming period, the agency\'s staff will be qualified to deal efficiently with AI programs that will be introduced into the work according to specific determinants and mechanisms.

Director of the Technical Affairs Department at QNA Eng. Khalid Al Mutawaa said that introducing Al programs to the agency\'s work will contribute to the speed of creating news content in the agency\'s various forms - whether it is written, visual or audio content, while ensuring the required accuracy in a way that saves both time and effort and increases the quality of news services provided by the agency.

Over the past few years, QNA has expanded significantly in terms of producing news content, whether through its main news services or through its various platforms on social media, Eng. Al Mutawaa added, indicating that the agency\'s AI programs will be used in the news monitoring and data analysis operations that it carries out on a daily basis. The agency\'s AI programs will also be used in several languages with various programs, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, he added.

Director of the Technical Affairs Department at QNA emphasized that, among the uses of AI in the media field is reducing fake news and detecting fake accounts that spread false news, which will greatly help the agency\'s operations, explaining that these programs can verify the accuracy of information and identify false news.

This will also help in maintaining the credibility of the news material the agency produces and presents, Eng. Al Mutawaa added, pointing out that QNA is working on a plan to qualify the agency\'s staff working in its various departments to use AI programs in cooperation with experts from Microsoft. (QNA)

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).