DOHA: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) on Monday launched a new package of artificial intelligence (AI) services, in line with the Authority's Strategic Plan (2024-2030), which aims to build a pioneering customs authority that delivers smart and secure services.

Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari inaugurated the new AI services package as part of the Authority's celebration of International Customs Day.

The newly launched AI services include the Smart Harmonized System Classification Tool (HSsify), which transforms documents into intelligent decisions within the customs declaration and provides importers, exporters, and customs brokers with accurate classification from the first data entry of shipment information.

The package also includes a Pre-Classification of the Harmonized System Code service, a self-service feature that enables users to request an expert opinion while supporting customs officers with smart suggestions, allowing final decisions to be issued with greater accuracy and in a shorter timeframe. In addition, the package features an Agentic AI service, which shifts systems from traditional command execution to intelligent, decision-making and autonomous action, as well as a Smart Virtual Assistant that provides instant, data-driven responses based on customs information, making access to information easier and more efficient.

The Authority marked International Customs Day under the theme 'Customs Protects Society through Vigilance and Commitment'.

Chairman of the General Authority of Customs HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal said in a speech delivered during the ceremony: "Customs plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade, enhancing compliance with regulations and legislation, supporting market stability, strengthening stakeholder confidence, and creating a stable economic environment capable of responding to development requirements and global transformations. This contributes to consolidating the State of Qatar's position as a leading and secure destination for trade and investment, thanks to close cooperation, continuous support, and the valued efforts of all our partners in both the public and private sectors."

He added: "This year's celebration comes under the World Customs Organization's theme, 'Customs Protects Society through Vigilance and Commitment,' a theme that clearly embodies the vital role played by customs administrations in protecting societies from risks, enhancing compliance with laws and regulations, and ensuring the security of supply chains, alongside facilitating the movement of trade, thereby contributing to economic and social stability."

He affirmed that GAC continues to perform its pioneering role based on an ambitious strategic vision, embodied in the launch of the Authority's Strategic Plan for 2024-2030 under the slogan 'Safe and Smart Customs - Regional Leadership - Global Competitiveness.'

He noted that the Authority has placed strong emphasis on enhancing the efficiency and quality of its operational capabilities and developing its work programs and procedures through the use of artificial intelligence technologies and digital data analytics, contributing to greater procedural efficiency, improved customs operations, and faster, more accurate decision-making.

He reviewed the Authority's key achievements during 2025 in terms of operational and economic performance. The Al-Nadeeb system recorded significant growth, processing approximately 6.8 million customs declarations across various ports, generating total revenues of QR4 billion.

The GAC also worked to develop the customs ecosystem and infrastructure by equipping ports with advanced inspection devices, contributing to improved operational efficiency, community protection, and the safety and stability of supply and logistics chains.

Furthermore, the Authority facilitated customs procedures and strengthened integration with its partners by simplifying customs processes and enabling electronic data exchange with various government and private entities, accelerating approval procedures and improving the quality of services provided to stakeholders.

In parallel with enhancing operational efficiency, the GAC continued its supervisory role in safeguarding community security. A total of 4,822 seizure reports were recorded, including attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, counterfeit goods violating intellectual property rights, and practices in violation of laws and regulations, reflecting the high level of vigilance and preparedness of the GAC's personnel.

At the Gulf level, the Authority worked to strengthen its regional standing and active role in developing cooperation among customs authorities and administrations of the GCC countries. The State of Qatar assumed the chairmanship of the Executive Council of the GCC Customs Union Authority and supported the Union's strategic policies, coordinating member states' efforts toward achieving the desired customs integration. The Authority was also the first GCC entity to integrate with the customs data exchange platform among member states and actively participated in regional and international meetings, underscoring Qatar's commitment to principles of regional and international customs cooperation and coordination.

General Authority of Customs' Assistant Chairman for Customs Affairs, Talal Abdullah Al Shaibi stated that International Customs Day is an occasion to renew pride in the noble mission of customs and its pivotal role in protecting national resources, enhancing economic security, facilitating legitimate trade, and serving the community.

He noted that in light of rapid global transformations and the continuous growth in trade volumes, digital transformation has become a strategic necessity to enhance performance efficiency, ensure the readiness of the customs system, and proactively address challenges.

