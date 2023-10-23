Doha, Qatar: In response to the ongoing crisis in Palestine, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) has taken the decision to reschedule its 15th anniversary music festival.

Originally planned for October 26 to 28, the festival will now take place in April 2024. Instead, QPO is turning its attention to hosting two benefit concerts titled “Peace for Palestine” on October 27 and 28, to be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, Auditorium 3.

According to the announcement on the QPO website, “these events will be an opportunity to bring together the power of music, unity, and empathy to advocate for Palestine. All proceeds from ticket sales will be dedicated to supporting humanitarian efforts in Palestine.”

“Peace for Palestine” promises an unforgettable evening of music and compassion. “An orchestral concert dedicated to providing relief and support for the people of Palestine. This extraordinary event will feature the enchanting soprano Yosra Zekri, along with distinguished conductor Andreas Weiser, coming together in harmony for hope.”

The 8pm concert programme will include a selection of pieces, including Omar Al Abdallat’s “Almaya,” Dalal Abu Amneh’s “Ahebek Ya Quds,” a traditional Palestinian song, Yasmin Al Kheyam’s “Mohammed Rasoul Allah,” Nedaa Shrara’s “Wen ‘A Ramallah,” Fairuz’s “Zahrat Almadaen (Al Quds),” Hamza Namra’s “Ya Zareef Altoul,” Dalal Abu Amneh’s “Yamma Mwel El Hawa,” and Marcel Khalifé’s “Oud Concerto.”

Tickets for these special concerts can be purchased at Q-Tickets for QR100.

Notably, the QPO’s three-day music festival supposedly scheduled next week features various concerts such as “Mozart: A Musical Sitcom,” “Music from the Baroque Courts,” “Music from the Middle East,” “Pearls of the Philharmonic,” “QPO on Tour,” and “Film Music,” will now be held in April 2024.

The “Film Music” event, however, will go ahead on October 28, also at the Qatar National Convention Centre at 5.30pm.

