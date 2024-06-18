Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar participates in Bo...
CLIMATE CHANGE

Qatar participates in Bonn Climate Change Conference

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

The MoECC noted that the Qatari participation was supported by several countries taking part in the conference

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 18, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARGERMANYEVENTCLIMATE CHANGE
PHOTO
The State of Qatar participated in the Bonn Climate Change Conference (SB60), held in Bonn, the Federal Republic of Germany from June 3-13.

Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada headed the Qatari delegation participating in the conference.

In a statement on Monday, the MoECC said that Qatar's delegation emphasised the importance of holding dialogue with the participation of stakeholders, within the just transition action program to implement the Paris Climate Agreement, noting the significance of the results of the negotiations being consistent with the priorities of countries in their development plans.

The ministry indicated that during the meetings, various topics related to climate change were discussed, including topics related to the outcomes of the Paris Agreement, especially activating decisions with regard to adaptation to climate change, mitigating emissions of gases that cause climate change, and means of supporting the implementation of programs and projects related to adaptation and mitigation that include financing, technology development and transfer, capacity building, and transparency.

The MoECC noted that the Qatari participation was supported by several countries taking part in the conference, as the Qatari delegation, which included a number of different national parties, participated effectively in the negotiations on all major topics, in a way that achieves national interests and is in line with the positions of developing countries.

The ministry explained that the importance of these meetings lies in the fact that they come at a stage between the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and COP 29, which is an important stage in terms of its impact on the outcomes of the COP 29, scheduled to be held in the Baku, Azerbaijan next November.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

HAJ

38 flights will bring back 8,000 pilgrims to Kuwait -- authority

38 flights will bring back 8,000 pilgrims to Kuwait -- authority
38 flights will bring back 8,000 pilgrims to Kuwait -- authority
AID

UAE allocates 70% of Sudan's pledges to UN, humanitarian agencies

UAE allocates 70% of Sudan's pledges to UN, humanitarian agencies
UAE allocates 70% of Sudan's pledges to UN, humanitarian agencies
HAJ

Haj pilgrimage ends amid temperature spike

Haj pilgrimage ends amid temperature spike
Haj pilgrimage ends amid temperature spike
HAJ

Qatari Haj Mission ensures smooth travel and rituals for pilgrims

Qatari Haj Mission ensures smooth travel and rituals for pilgrims
Qatari Haj Mission ensures smooth travel and rituals for pilgrims
INDUSTRIAL

Qatar: Industrial Production Index down by 3.1% in April

Qatar: Industrial Production Index down by 3.1% in April
Qatar: Industrial Production Index down by 3.1% in April
TRADE

Qatar remains India's top LNG exporter: Alpen Capital

Qatar remains India's top LNG exporter: Alpen Capital
Qatar remains India's top LNG exporter: Alpen Capital
HOSPITALITY

Qatar aims to raise share of tourism and travel industry to GDP to 12% by 2030: Alpen Capital

Qatar aims to raise share of tourism and travel industry to GDP to 12% by 2030: Alpen Capital
Qatar aims to raise share of tourism and travel industry to GDP to 12% by 2030: Alpen Capital
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

MENA-focused Unifonic expands business in Egypt to boost regional growth

MENA-focused Unifonic expands business in Egypt to boost regional growth
MENA-focused Unifonic expands business in Egypt to boost regional growth

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

DP World plans $3bln investment in Africa

2.

Off-plan sales are driving Dubai’s residential market

3.

UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue

4.

More UK hedge fund firms plan to open offices in Abu Dhabi

5.

Oman unveils plans for boosting power grid with 17 new transmission projects

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Germany likely to miss 2030 climate goal, government advisors say

2

Azerbaijan names ex-oil executive head of climate talks

3

Germany still off track for 2030 climate targets

4

Germany adopts clear-cut strategy to combat climate change, global warming

5

Qatar supports innovative solutions to fight climate change

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

BONDS

UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue

UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue
UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

ADDED and Dubai’s Broaden Energy to set up $272mln hydrogen equipment complex

REAL ESTATE

Off-plan sales are driving Dubai’s residential market

INVESTMENT

DP World plans $3bln investment in Africa

LATEST NEWS
1

Kenyan activists protest new tax hikes

2

Brookfield-led consortium plans investment in Dubai's GEMS Education

3

EU says to delay core element of Basel bank capital rules

4

Japan's Eneos, Mitsubishi to expand alliance into hydrogen, decarbonised fuels

5

'Lord of the Rings' star McKellen hospitalised after stage fall

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds