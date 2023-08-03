MUSCAT: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), participated in the 51st meeting of the Permanent Arab Committee for Communications and Information Technology, which was held in the Sultanate of Oman over a period of three days.

The delegation of the State of Qatar was headed by Advisor to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Hassan Jassim Al Sayed.

The meeting brought together representatives of Arab countries and delegates of regional organisations with the goal of fostering joint collaboration and discussing advancements in the telecommunications and information sector within the Arab region.

The meeting revolved around multiple subjects, which encompassed the Arab strategy for communications and information, Arab collaboration with regional groups and organisations, satellite communications technology, and the Arab initiative for internet governance and cybersecurity.

The agenda also included matters aimed at advancing mutual Arab interests in the realm of communications and information.

In a speech on this occasion, Al Sayed emphasized that this meeting presents a crucial opportunity for collective efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the telecommunications and information technology sector in the Arab region. Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of embracing and implementing modern digital advancements across various sectors and institutions.

He underscored Qatar's commitment to sharing its digital vision and experiences while also learning from the experiences of other nations. This exchange of knowledge aims to yield positive outcomes that will profoundly impact the communications and information landscape in the Arab region, fostering new possibilities for cooperation and development with each other.

