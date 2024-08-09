Qatar - The ministry highlighted the simple steps to obtain the licence electronically by selecting the E-services tab at www.moci.gov.qa, then going to Single Window services and logging into the national authentication system, followed by comprehensive incorporation, legal entity, professional establishment and then selecting a home licence.

The applicant is required to scan the electronic code to register. This new licence aims at regulating abode-based commercial activities and broadening opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The new announcement also encourages SMEs to innovate and develop capabilities to support fresh ideas and attract investment to their projects while motivating expansion and growth of their projects, which will, in future, lead to establishing commercial outlets thereby contributing to economic development, sustainability and diversification.

