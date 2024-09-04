The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in collaboration with Porsche Centre Doha, Al Boraq Automobiles Co. WLL, has announced a recall of the 2024-2025 Porsche Cayenne models. This recall is due to a potential issue where the trailing arm of the front upper left axle might break during the vehicle’s service life, which could result in impaired steering.

The MoCI, in cooperation with Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., Qatar’s Nissan dealership, has also recalled of Nissan Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada, 2008-2011 models, as a possible defect in the driver’s airbag emblem in the model may result in its detachment from its mounting.

Moreover, the ministry, in cooperation with Jaidah Motors & Trading Co, Qatar’s Chevrolet dealership, recalled Chevrolet Traverse 2014-2017 models, as a possible supplier manufacturing defect in the front-driver airbag inflator may result in inflator rupture during deployment.

The ministry said recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The ministry said it would coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through the following channels: Call Centre: 16001; Email: [email protected]; social media channels: @mociqatar; or mobile application: MOCIQatar.

