Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar, Japan upgrade tie...
DIPLOMACY

Qatar, Japan upgrade ties to strategic partnership

His Highness the Amir expressed his happiness at the announcement of upgrading the level of bilateral relations between Qatar and Japan to the level of strategic partnership

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 19, 2023
QATARJAPANDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida held an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan Tuesday.
At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Japanese prime minister and the accompanying delegation, wishing the relations between the two countries further development and growth, and stressing the importance of this visit as it will increase communication and coordination in order to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields.
His Highness the Amir indicated that the continuation of such meetings and mutual visits between the two sides will enhance bilateral coordination and consultation in various issues and areas of interest to the two countries.
His Highness the Amir expressed his happiness at the announcement of upgrading the level of bilateral relations between Qatar and Japan to the level of strategic partnership, explaining that this announcement will contribute to the development of cooperation in areas of common interest. His Highness Sheikh Tamim pointed to the levels of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in energy, noting the level of cooperation with Japanese companies in Qatar.
For his part, the Japanese prime minister expressed his thanks for the warm welcome, congratulating the Amir on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Tamim assuming power, while noting the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Qatari-Japanese diplomatic relations.
He stressed its importance and looked forward to upgrading them to the highest levels during the next fifty years, commending at the same time the Japanese-Qatari partnership at various levels.
In this regard, PM Kishida expressed his pleasure at the announcement of upgrading the level of partnership to the strategic level in order to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in energy, economy, defence, security and academic exchange.
During the session, they discussed the existing cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy and energy, in addition to discussing prospects of cooperation in various sectors.
His Highness the Amir and the prime minister of Japan also exchanged views on the most important regional and international issues.
The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohamed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, and HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi.
On the Japanese side, it was attended by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the prime minister.
His Highness the Amir and the Japanese prime minister also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common concern.
The Amir held a luncheon banquet in honour of the Japanese prime minister and the accompanying delegation.
An official reception ceremony was held for the Japanese PM upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

EDUCATION

Qatar Charity workshop equips female future leaders with new skills

Qatar Charity workshop equips female future leaders with new skills
Qatar Charity workshop equips female future leaders with new skills
OIL AND GAS

QatarEnergy announces profits in 2022

QatarEnergy announces profits in 2022
QatarEnergy announces profits in 2022
SPORTS

Qatar Airways celebrates grand finale of Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 as Official Airline Partner

Qatar Airways celebrates grand finale of Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 as Official Airline Partner
Qatar Airways celebrates grand finale of Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 as Official Airline Partner
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain in early trade; Abu Dhabi eases

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain in early trade; Abu Dhabi eases
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain in early trade; Abu Dhabi eases
MINING

UAE signs $1.9bln Congo mining deal

UAE signs $1.9bln Congo mining deal
UAE signs $1.9bln Congo mining deal
OIL AND GAS

Saudi Satorp refinery to shut for 2nd maintenance from end-Sept or H1 Oct - sources

Saudi Satorp refinery to shut for 2nd maintenance from end-Sept or H1 Oct - sources
Saudi Satorp refinery to shut for 2nd maintenance from end-Sept or H1 Oct - sources
HEALTH

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since opening

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since opening
Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since opening
CELEBRATIONS

Islamic New Year: UAE President shares heartfelt message for residents, Muslims around the world

Islamic New Year: UAE President shares heartfelt message for residents, Muslims around the world
Islamic New Year: UAE President shares heartfelt message for residents, Muslims around the world
MOST READ
1.

ADNOC to launch Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refuelling station

2.

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

3.

Real estate update: Dubai apartment sales grow while villa sales reduce marginally

4.

IMF approves $1bln for Kenya

5.

Chipotle Mexican plans Middle East expansion with openings in Dubai, Kuwait

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Jordan, Japan ink deal on digital transformation, technology cooperation

2

Turkey's Erdogan ends Gulf tour with Abu Dhabi visit

3

Qatar, Turkiye to bolster relations in all fields

4

Japan PM in Qatar for gas talks on final leg of Gulf tour

5

Slovakia FM hails Slovakia-Qatar solid ties

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Abu Dhabi real estate: Foreign investments reach $227mln, 363% growth in H1

Abu Dhabi real estate: Foreign investments reach $227mln, 363% growth in H1
Abu Dhabi real estate: Foreign investments reach $227mln, 363% growth in H1
MINING

UAE signs $1.9bln Congo mining deal

ACQUISITION

UAE wealth fund ADIA, consortium partners, acquire Japanese hotel portfolio for $900mln

EQUITIES

Saudi Riyad Bank Q2 net profit up 23%, misses estimate

LATEST NEWS
1

China, Hong Kong stocks wobble; focus on stimulus

2

India rupee NDF market sees tepid interest from local firms

3

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts Green Finance and Investment Opportunities webinar

4

UAE calls on international community to implement balanced approach to AI

5

Oil perched between demand concerns and supply strains

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds