Qatar, Japan upgrade ties to strategic partnership

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida held an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan Tuesday.At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Japanese prime minister and the accompanying delegation, wishing the relations between the two countries further development and growth, and stressing the importance of this visit as it will increase communication and coordination in order to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields.His Highness the Amir indicated that the continuation of such meetings and mutual visits between the two sides will enhance bilateral coordination and consultation in various issues and areas of interest to the two countries.His Highness the Amir expressed his happiness at the announcement of upgrading the level of bilateral relations between Qatar and Japan to the level of strategic partnership, explaining that this announcement will contribute to the development of cooperation in areas of common interest. His Highness Sheikh Tamim pointed to the levels of cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in energy, noting the level of cooperation with Japanese companies in Qatar.For his part, the Japanese prime minister expressed his thanks for the warm welcome, congratulating the Amir on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Tamim assuming power, while noting the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Qatari-Japanese diplomatic relations.He stressed its importance and looked forward to upgrading them to the highest levels during the next fifty years, commending at the same time the Japanese-Qatari partnership at various levels.In this regard, PM Kishida expressed his pleasure at the announcement of upgrading the level of partnership to the strategic level in order to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in energy, economy, defence, security and academic exchange.During the session, they discussed the existing cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy and energy, in addition to discussing prospects of cooperation in various sectors.His Highness the Amir and the prime minister of Japan also exchanged views on the most important regional and international issues.The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohamed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, and HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi.On the Japanese side, it was attended by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the prime minister.His Highness the Amir and the Japanese prime minister also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common concern.The Amir held a luncheon banquet in honour of the Japanese prime minister and the accompanying delegation.An official reception ceremony was held for the Japanese PM upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.