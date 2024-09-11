PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hot daytime and humid with haze, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be fine, becoming hazy later, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 04 - 14 KT at first, becoming northeasterly to southeasterly later.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.
Area High Tide
Low Tide
Max
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
11:30 - **:**
03:10 - **:**
39
Mesaieed
12:50 - **:**
03:17 - **:**
39
Wakrah
11:40 - 20:22
03:44 - 19:24
38
Al Khor
20:20 - 09:45
16:47 - 03:29
39
Ruwais
09:45 - 22:28
03:29 - 16:43
36
Dukhan
03:15 - 15:30
09:02 - 22:08
38
Abu Samra
02:49 - 15:03
08:26 - 21:02
40
Sunrise: 05:18 LT
Sunset: 17:41 LT
---------------
