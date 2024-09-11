

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hot daytime and humid with haze, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, becoming hazy later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 04 - 14 KT at first, becoming northeasterly to southeasterly later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.



Area High Tide



Low Tide



Max

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha

11:30 - **:**



03:10 - **:**



39

Mesaieed

12:50 - **:**



03:17 - **:**



39

Wakrah

11:40 - 20:22

03:44 - 19:24

38

Al Khor

20:20 - 09:45

16:47 - 03:29

39

Ruwais

09:45 - 22:28

03:29 - 16:43

36

Dukhan

03:15 - 15:30

09:02 - 22:08

38

Abu Samra

02:49 - 15:03

08:26 - 21:02

40



Sunrise: 05:18 LT

Sunset: 17:41 LT

---------------

