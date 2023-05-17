Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad inaugurated the Qatar CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Summit 2023.

The Qatar CSR Summit hosted by Qatar University (QU) serves as a platform for local and international CSR experts and professionals to discuss how organizations can use CSR to integrate economic, social, and environmental objectives with their operations.

The opening of the three-day summit was attended by Qatar University President Dr Hassan Al Derham, Ooredoo Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Ali bin Jaber Al Thani, QNB Group Chief Executive Officer Yousuf Mahmoud Al Neama and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar National Corporate Social Responsibility Programme Dr Saif Al Hajari, as well as a large number ofparticipants from ministries, government agencies, embassies, supporting businesses, Qatar University’s administrative and academic personnel, businessmen and academics.

In her opening remarks, the minister said, “I am pleased to be present with a group of leaders in social responsibility development in Qatar and companies that have taken the initiative for many years to actually put the goals related to social responsibility into practice, forming an exemplary model for other institutions and organisations.” page 4

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

