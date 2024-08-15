Doha: In a significant step towards enhancing the postal services sector in Qatar, the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has invited all stakeholders interested in the postal sector to participate in public consultations on the draft licenses for providing postal services.

The consultations aim to create a transparent and fair legal and regulatory environment. According to Law No. (15) of 2023 Promulgating the Law Regulating Postal Services, CRA has issued three draft licenses for public consultation, which include: Postal Service License for Qatar Postal Services Company, Courier License for Domestic Services, and Courier License for International Services.

Interested parties and stakeholders are required to provide their feedback in writing by providing answers to questions specified in the consultation guidelines document and in the format described in the guidelines. Each category of stakeholders is requested to answer questions relating to their specific license type only.

These consultations represent an opportunity to open the postal market in Qatar and increase competition. They also aim to support growth, enhance the business environment and innovation, and improve the quality of postal services provided, thereby boosting e-commerce and the digital economy.

These efforts align with international developments, technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and Universal Postal Union (UPU) recommendations, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, and the Digital Agenda 2030.

The new Law Regulating Postal Services empowers CRA to regulate the sector, set licensing conditions, protect consumer rights, and ensure fair competition. It also aims to improve service quality, expand consumer choices, and create opportunities for both local and international postal service providers.

The public consultations aim to understand the needs of all concerned and interested parties and consider them in an organized and transparent manner, allowing CRA to better regulate the postal sector and improve the quality of services provided.

Last July, CRA hosted a successful workshop focused on enhancing postal services complaint handling process, thus enhancing transparency and quality of service.

Furthermore, in line with the efforts to open the postal sector for competition, CRA will hold another workshop in September 2024 to discuss the feedback and comments received from concerned and interested parties regarding the postal services licenses.

CRA will be issuing further regulations regarding the postal sector for public consultation later, including postal license applications, license fees, the definition of reserved services and universal services, consumer protection and complaints, resolving disputes, and quality of service.

Interested parties and stakeholders in the postal services sector can submit their feedback and comments via email to [email protected], by August 29, 2024. The public consultation documents and the consultation guidelines are available on CRA’s website.

