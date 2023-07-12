Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Charity supports S...
MARITIME

Qatar Charity supports Somali fishermen with fishing boats

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The project aims to enable fishermen to increase their productivity and improve financial income, as 6 fishing boats were delivered to 18 needy fishermen

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 12, 2023
QATARSOMALIAMARITIME
PHOTO
As part of its humanitarian contribution to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development for needy groups, Qatar Charity has donated a set of fishing boats equipped with the necessary equipment and tools to low-income fishermen in Somalia.
The project aims to enable fishermen to increase their productivity and improve financial income, as 6 fishing boats were delivered to 18 needy fishermen.
In this context, Director of Qatar Charity's office in Somalia Abdel Fattah Adam Muallem said: "Qatar Charity provided a grant of fishing boats to low-income fishermen in Somalia, for six teams, each team consisting of three people. This step comes as part of efforts to support the fishing sector in the country, which aims to enhance the capabilities of fishermen to reach the coastal areas rich in fisheries, as these boats are equipped with modern fishing equipment."
In his speech, spokesperson for the Somali Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy Hassan Farah Hamed praised the pioneering initiative undertaken by Qatar Charity.
He urged the beneficiaries to develop their skills and improve their work. He said that this initiative gives them new opportunities to earn a living, improve their standard of living, and live in dignity.
For his part, Director of the Fishing Co-operatives Development Sector at the ministry Mohamed Mukhtar Mohamed expressed his happiness with the generous initiative of Qatar Charity and donors from the people of Qatar and pointed out that the boats provided are equipped with the latest technologies and equipment necessary for fishing, which will contribute to improving work efficiency and increasing productivity on the one hand.
The beneficiaries considered that this step is an opportunity for them, to practise the fishing profession, work to achieve self-sufficiency and provide a livelihood for themselves and their families and get out of the circle of poverty and need, and encourages them to be role models for ambitious youth who seek to enter the labor market and overcome the challenges and difficulties that may confront them.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SUSTAINABILITY

EAD targets 20mln reduction in single-use plastic bottles in 2023

EAD targets 20mln reduction in single-use plastic bottles in 2023
EAD targets 20mln reduction in single-use plastic bottles in 2023
AVIATION

UAE seals air transport services pact with Austria

UAE seals air transport services pact with Austria
UAE seals air transport services pact with Austria
PHARMACEUTICAL

Foundation stone laid for first Omani vaccine manufacturing plant

Foundation stone laid for first Omani vaccine manufacturing plant
Foundation stone laid for first Omani vaccine manufacturing plant
IMMIGRATION

New Umrah season starts for GCC citizens, residents

New Umrah season starts for GCC citizens, residents
New Umrah season starts for GCC citizens, residents
INVESTMENT

Qatar Investment Authority buys minority stake in top US sports company

Qatar Investment Authority buys minority stake in top US sports company
Qatar Investment Authority buys minority stake in top US sports company
INDUSTRIAL

MoCI renews 204 industrial licences in 2023 H1: Qatar

MoCI renews 204 industrial licences in 2023 H1: Qatar
MoCI renews 204 industrial licences in 2023 H1: Qatar
TRANSPORT

RTA opens final phase of Dubai-Al Ain road improvement project

RTA opens final phase of Dubai-Al Ain road improvement project
RTA opens final phase of Dubai-Al Ain road improvement project
ECONOMY

Oman ranks 49th in global passport power index

Oman ranks 49th in global passport power index
Oman ranks 49th in global passport power index
MOST READ
1.

Emirates Airline to offer charter flights to GCC destinations

2.

Strong momentum in Dubai's non-oil sector lifts PMI to 10-month high in June

3.

BitOasis “working closely” with Dubai regulator after being placed “under review”

4.

Know the Dubai apartments, villa communities that reported highest price rises in June

5.

Dubai's AMEA Power secures $75mln equity funding from SoftBank Group

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar sees 151% jump in cruise visitors in 2022-23 season

2

Qatar: CRA issues maritime radio station licences to small ships in Al Khor and Al Ruwais

3

Qatar's ports see higher vessels docking in May; building materials traffic jumps

4

Doha’s Grand Cruise Terminal, HIA ORCHARD named among the best new ways to travel in 2023

5

Cruise arrivals help Doha Port see record tourist season

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022
Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022
SUKUK

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank raises $750mln via perpetual sukuk

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Egypt’s RabbitMart app launches first Arabic-speaking ChatGPT shopping assistant

INVESTMENT

Africa venture capital funding drops by 54% in H1 2023-MAGNITT

LATEST NEWS
1

EAD targets 20mln reduction in single-use plastic bottles in 2023

2

UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities

3

China's Huawei poised to overcome US ban with return of 5G phones - research firms

4

Dollar hits 2-month low before US inflation data

5

Uganda imposes levy on foreign digital companies' income

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds