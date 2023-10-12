Qatar Charity launches health initiatives in Somalia

Qatar Charity (QC) has launched several health initiatives in Somalia to benefit 4,000 people, a statement said Wednesday.The inauguration ceremony was attended by Qatar's ambassador Dr Abdullah bin Salem al-Nuaimi, Somalia's Minister of State for Health Maryam Mohamed Hussein, Banaadir Governorate's Social Affairs representative Abdul Aziz Othman Mohammed, QC's director of Programmes and International Development Abdul Aziz Jassim Haji, and representatives of the Somali Doctors Syndicate.The initiatives help the neediest groups, such as children suffering from congenital deformities, chronic disease patients, and people with limited income, in co-operation with the Somali government and authorities.The interventions include providing medical services in several areas, including the treatment of eye diseases, from which 2,300 people will benefit, 930 cases of surgical intervention and cleft lip repair operations, from which 150 children will benefit, and operations for 30 children who suffer from congenital heart defects, in addition to treating 200 chronic disease patients and 1,200 children who suffer from acute malnutrition.Maryam Mohamed Hussein, expressed her appreciation to QC for its continued support of the health sector in Somalia.QC's Haji thanked the co-operation from the Somali government since 2007.Banaadir Governorate's Mohammed appreciated the contributions of Qatar and QC for its humanitarian initiatives that will contribute to improving health services in Somalia.The initiative to treat eye diseases was launched recently, and it is expected that the others will be implemented until December end this year, the statement added.