Qatar Charity with the support of generous people in Qatar, implemented 50 water projects in Somalia at a cost of QR 2.7mn.

These projects are part of Qatar Charity's ongoing efforts to provide safe and clean drinking water to impoverished communities in various states of Somalia. Qatar Charity, by implementing such projects, aims to mitigate the effects of drought and contribute to protecting the environment and reducing diseases and epidemics caused by polluted water.

These projects were implemented this year in the states of Hirshabelle and Galmudug and included the drilling of 50 wells to meet the local communities' needs for clean drinking water.



The water projects were praised by the official authorities of the country. The Minister of Water and Energy of Hirshabelle State, Salih Muhammad Hassan thanked the benefactors in Qatar for supporting the water projects in Somalia. He appreciated Qatar Charity’s efforts in providing safe drinking water in areas suffering from water scarcity by digging wells, which contribute to improving the living conditions of the beneficiaries, reducing diseases transmitted through contaminated water, achieving food security, and combating poverty.



The beneficiaries of the projects expressed their delight with the implementation of the water projects. "We used to suffer from a lack of water, and we had to travel long distances to get contaminated water and we used to get sick,” said a beneficiary, Mohammad. “Thanks to Qatar Charity, we now have clean and safe drinking water,” he added.

"This well provides water for the people and has helped reduce their suffering from water scarcity,” said another beneficiary Jirad Fareh, thanking Qatar Charity for significantly improving their lives through implementing the water projects.

