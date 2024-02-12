Social media
Qatar Chamber seeks robust commercial ties with Australia

The meeting focused on enhancing co-operation between both sides for the advantage of the private sector, as well as the opportunities and investment climate in both countries

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 12, 2024
Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari recently held a meeting with Lyall Gorman, deputy president of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), at the chamber’s Doha headquarters.
The meeting focused on enhancing co-operation between both sides for the advantage of the private sector, as well as the opportunities and investment climate in both countries.
It also discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding between both chambers to forge cooperation, exchange information and visits, and co-ordinate bilateral meetings.
Al-Kuwari said the Qatari private sector is interested in learning about investment opportunities available in Australia and forging partnerships, noting that it is timely for expanding mutual investments in the private sector and developing trade volume.
He said Australian investors are welcome to invest in Qatar, which owns an attractive investment environment, a world-class infrastructure, and leading legislation. He also underscored the chamber’s preparedness to assist Australian investors willing to enter the Qatari market.
Gorman said the visit aimed to coordinate with Qatar Chamber to enhance cooperation between the two chambers, thereby serving the business communities in both countries and increasing the volume of trade between Qatar and Australia.
He highlighted the success of joint investments between the two countries and identified several areas where cooperation could be expanded, such as food security, contracting, education, and agricultural technology.
Gorman also emphasised that Australian businessmen are eager to explore investment opportunities in Qatar. He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Qatar Chamber and the Australian Arab Chamber, suggesting the organisation of seminars and meetings for businessmen from both countries to promote investment opportunities and explore potential joint ventures.
