Qatar Chamber panel calls for establishment of land transport company under PPP system

The Qatar Chamber Services Committee, which was presided over by Qatar Chamber board member Ali bin Abdullatif al-Misnad, recently held its first meeting for the new council.Al-Misnad lauded the role performed by the committee during the previous council, describing it as a key link between the private sector and relevant bodies in the state.The committee called for the establishment of a land transport company under the public-private partnership (PPP) system based on Law No (12) of 2020, which organises the partnership between the government and private sectors.The aim is to eliminate trade cover-ups, localise the transport sector, increase citizens’ employment opportunities, reduce unequal competition, enhance operational efficiency at both local and regional levels, and boost the contribution of the services sector to the domestic output of the national economy.During the meeting, attendees reviewed obstacles facing the transport and logistics services sector. They agreed to address two topics raised at the meeting and to forward the committee’s recommendations regarding these topics to relevant bodies using scientific and logical means. It was recommended that the committee should hold a series of meetings with concerned bodies to address such obstacles.Members of the committee also agreed that they shall convene regular meetings once every two months, with the possibility of increasing the frequency if needed. The committee also called on services sector members to join the committee, adding that it is welcome to all suggestions and views that contribute to the development of the sector and enhance its role in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.