Qatar Chamber official underscores importance of Qatar-Morocco private sector partnership opportunities

Qatar and Morocco share robust relations, enabling the private sectors on both sides to establish commercial alliances and partnerships, according to Qatar Chamber board member Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli.

These collaborations would contribute to the development of trade and enhance economic and commercial cooperation for the benefit of both economies, said al-Obaidli, who urged Moroccan companies to explore Qatar’s investment climate and opportunities available in various sectors.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening of the Moroccan Economic Week, al-Obaidli noted that Qatar Chamber is eager to encourage Qatari businessmen and companies to explore the abundant opportunities in Morocco.

The opening ceremony was organised by the Moroccan Exporters Association (MEA), in cooperation with the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Exports Development (MADIE) and Qatar Chamber.

The event was also attended by MEA vice-president Sonia Mezzour and Moroccan ambassador Mohamed Setri, who said the economic relations between the two countries have witnessed significant development in recent years.

Setri highlighted numerous memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed to promote trade, as well as the exchange of trade missions between both sides. He also emphasised the crucial role both countries’ private sectors in enhancing economic and commercial cooperation.

Mezzour emphasised that the Moroccan Economic Week, which provides a platform for the MEA to strengthen partnerships with Qatar, establishes economic alliances and joint ventures with Qatari businessmen, promotes Moroccan products in the Qatari market, and leverages the convergence of both nations in several sectors, including energy, agriculture, and tourism.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a tour of an exhibition, which is being held on the sidelines of Moroccan Economic Week, where the participants were briefed on products from 15 Moroccan companies in the foodstuffs, cosmetics, textiles, and building materials sectors.

Al-Obaidli also urged exhibitors to explore the needs of the Qatari market and establish partnerships with their Qatari counterparts, even as he lauded the quality of the products displayed at the exhibition.

