ENERGY

Qatar can be a key player in global energy transition: Al-Sada

Dr al-Sada, a former minister of energy and industry, was delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 14th International Conference on Hydrogen Production hosted by the College of Science and Engineering at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU)

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 20, 2023
Qatar’s natural gas reserves can help the country turn into a key player in the global energy transition from fossil fuels, noted former minister HE Dr Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada Tuesday as he called for global collaboration to unleash the full potential of hydrogen.
“In Qatar hydrogen takes on added significance given the country’s abundant natural gas reserves. If these reserves be taken for blue hydrogen production, it not only diversifies Qatar’s energy portfolio but also positions the country as a key player in the global transition to clean energy sources,” he explained.
The integration of low carbon emission hydrogen is very crucial in bridging the gap between fossil fuel reliance and the future of renewable energy, he stated.
“As developed countries are striving to secure or position in the global race for green and blue hydrogen, the time is right for global co-operation on developing innovative approaches that would unleash the full potential of hydrogen.
“Many countries have plenty of renewable energy resources. Countries in the Mena region and particularly Qatar are blessed with natural gas. On the other hand, Europe, Japan, South Korea among others are trying for clean fuels to decarbonise several sectors such as fertilisers, steel, aluminum among others,” continued the former minister.
He also hailed the historic decision of COP 28 to transition from fossil fuels to fuels such as hydrogen and natural gas.
“The year 2023 was the hottest year on earth so far. At this juncture, in the battle against climate change, hydrogen offers solutions for intermittent renewable energy,” added Dr al-Sada, also the chairman of the Joint Advisory Board of Texas A&M University at Qatar as well as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Doha University of Science and Technology.
HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali al-Thani attended the inaugural session of the conference held in the GCC region for the time.
Several international delegates as well as officials from various institutes and organisations in Qatar are attending the three-day conference.
The opening session also heard from various officials who highlighted the importance of hydrogen energy and the need to develop innovative approaches to tap it.
Dr Ala al-Fuqaha, associate provost, HBKU, spoke about the importance of the conference and its high relevance in the current context.
Dr Yusuf Bicer, co-chair of the conference and associate professor at HBKU gave an outline of the conference and spoke about the ambitious targets that Qatar has set for transitioning into clean energy.
Dr Tareq al-Ansari, co-chair of the conference and acting executive director of Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute as well as Dr Mounir Hamdi, dean, College of Science and Engineering at HBKU also addressed the gathering.
