QatarEnergy LNG has awarded an “ultra mega” offshore contract for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4) to Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH).

This is the largest single contract ever received by L&T, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes, each comprising large offshore platforms with compression & power generation facilities, living quarters, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures about 80 km off the northeast coast of Qatar.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director- L&T, said the project strengthens its global energy portfolio while supporting Qatar’s energy security objectives.

While the contract value was not given, the “ultra mega” project is valued at over INR 15,0000 ($1.75 billion) based on the company’s project classifation.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.