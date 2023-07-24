Qatar attaches great importance to reaching practical and comprehensive international solutions to the issue of irregular migration and migrants, based on the principles of the United Nations Charter.

This came in a speech of Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater at the Irregular Migration Conference in Rome on Sunday.

Al Khater said, “Qatar is fully convinced that the root causes of illegal immigration are primarily economic and security.

“The unprecedented global crises that we are witnessing today, including the issue of irregular migration, also require an unprecedented global response to address them by addressing the root causes of those crises.”

She said that based on the relationship between irregular migration and lack of development, Qatar is still investing in economic and social development in a large number of developing and least developed countries, within the framework of bilateral and regional cooperation, in order to build safe and stable societies.

Al Khater explained that Qatar had an experience with the evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021, as it provided the Afghan immigrants, who exceeded 100,000, with the requirements of a decent life until they were reunited with their families.

She said Qatar is still continuing its efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan, and has repeatedly called for the existence of an international mechanism and guarantees that provide a safe environment for the Syrian refugees, and create conditions and guarantees that can allow them to return to their cities and villages.

She continued that the latest chapters of the tragedy in the Arab region are the war in brotherly Sudan.

“Since the outbreak of the conflict there, we have witnessed the displacement of at least one and a half million Sudanese,” she said adding that these things call on all of “us to act to contain the crisis before this tragedy gets out of control”.

Al Khater pointed out, in this context, that His Highness the Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani directed last month to provide a grant of $50 million dollars to support the brotherly Sudanese people.

Leaders and officials from southern Mediterranean countries, GCC countries, Africa, the European Union and international financial institutions participated in the conference.

The conference aims to regulate the phenomenon of migration, combat human trafficking, and promote economic development, through new mechanisms of cooperation between countries, especially in infrastructure, education, agriculture, environment, water, training and health care.

