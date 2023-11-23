Social media
Qatar, Azerbaijan sign agreement to enhance labour ties

The MoU is designed to enhance and evolve the strategy of productive collaboration between the labour ministries of Qatar and Azerbaijan

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 23, 2023
Qatar and Azerbaijan signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance co-operation in the fields of labour, on the sidelines of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers being held from November 21-23 in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.
The MoU was signed by HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri and Azerbaijan Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.
The MoU is designed to enhance and evolve the strategy of productive collaboration between the labour ministries of Qatar and Azerbaijan. This includes a focus on sharing experiences, research and mutual visits in areas such as labour relations, labour inspection and occupational safety and health. It also aims to facilitate the exchange of information, visits, experts and to improve workforce quality.
In line with the MoU, both parties will share insights on developing labour-related legislation and to intensify their co-operation in implementing preventive measures to guarantee safe and healthy working environments.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

