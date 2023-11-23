Qatar, Azerbaijan sign agreement to enhance labour ties

Qatar and Azerbaijan signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance co-operation in the fields of labour, on the sidelines of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers being held from November 21-23 in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.The MoU was signed by HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri and Azerbaijan Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.The MoU is designed to enhance and evolve the strategy of productive collaboration between the labour ministries of Qatar and Azerbaijan. This includes a focus on sharing experiences, research and mutual visits in areas such as labour relations, labour inspection and occupational safety and health. It also aims to facilitate the exchange of information, visits, experts and to improve workforce quality.In line with the MoU, both parties will share insights on developing labour-related legislation and to intensify their co-operation in implementing preventive measures to guarantee safe and healthy working environments.