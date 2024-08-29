Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Toyota in Qatar, has launched a special, limited-time offer on the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser, designed to provide customers with unbeatable value and flexibility. This exclusive offer, valid until September 8, 2024, includes the 50/50 finance plan and the 5-5-5 Package, aimed at making the purchase of a new Land Cruiser more accessible and appealing to potential buyers.

The 50/50 finance plan is one of the highlights of this offer, allowing customers to purchase a new Land Cruiser with a flexible payment scheme. Under this plan, buyers can pay 50 percent of the vehicle’s price upfront and defer the remaining 50 percent over two years. The deferred amount can be paid in equal monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual installments, providing flexibility to suit different financial preferences and making it easier for customers to plan theirpayments.

Complementing the financing offer is the 5-5-5 Package, which provides a comprehensive suite of benefits to ensure peace of mind for Land Cruiser owners. This package includes five years of periodic maintenance, a five-year warranty, and five years or 100,000 km of roadside assistance. This extensive support package ensures that owners have a hassle-free experience, covering essential aspects of vehicle ownership and maintenance. With this package, customers can rest assured that their Land Cruiser is protected and supported for years to come.

Adding further value to this offer, Al Abdulghani Motors is providing free 3M window tinting with every purchase of a new Land Cruiser. This additional feature not only enhances the vehicle’s aesthetics but also offers added comfort and privacy for occupants, making the offer even more attractive to potential buyers.

Since its introduction in 1951, the Toyota Land Cruiser has built a stellar reputation for its reliability, rugged durability, and unmatched off-road capabilities. It has become a favored choice for drivers seeking a vehicle that combines luxury, performance, and toughness.

The Land Cruiser’s advanced design and versatile features make it an ideal vehicle for navigating both the bustling city streets and the challenging sand dunes of Qatar. Known for its modern design and superior performance across diverse terrains, the Land Cruiser continues to be a top choice for those seeking a distinguished driving experience in Qatar.

With the new limited-time offer, Al Abdulghani Motors is reaffirming its commitment to providing unparalleled value to customers in Qatar, making the Toyota Land Cruiser an even more attractive option for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

