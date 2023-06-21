Qatar Airways won the World’s Best Business Class award at the 2023 World Airline Awards event held at the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace on Tuesday at the Paris Air Show.

Global customers, for the tenth time, have ranked Qatar Airways as the World’s Best Business Class. The awards were received by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker and Chief Operating Officer of HIA Eng. Badr Mohammed Al Meer.Qatar Airways winning the award for its Al Mourjan Lounge at Hamad International Airport signals its dominance in the World’s Best Business Class Lounge category.

The Al Mourjan lounge additionally received the premier accolade for the World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining. Qatar Airways was honoured with the title of Best Airline in the Middle East for the eleventh time in the history of the awards.

