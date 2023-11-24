Qatar Airways renews longstanding partnership with FIFA until 2030

One year from the unforgettable FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar Airways yesterday announced the renewal of its longstanding partnership with FIFA until 2030, as the Global Airline Partner.Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Eng Badr Mohamed al-Meer joined FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, for the signing ceremony on the one year anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.The extended partnership was announced at the award-winning, Hamad International Airport, against the backdrop of the airline’s Boeing 787-8, as well as the Airbus A350-900.The agreement will cover significant FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 26, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, and the FIFA World Cup 2030, as well as all youth men’s and women’s tournaments, commencing with the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.Since May 2017, Qatar Airways has been an integral part of FIFA’s global initiatives, and with this renewed partnership, will continue to play a vital role in the development of football worldwide.The announcement comes on the heels of the immense success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which captivated audiences around the globe with its incredible stadia, unmatched hospitality, and pure on-the-pitch drama – culminating in a Final for the ages.As FIFA’s Global Airline Partner, Qatar Airways will be able to engage with fans on a deeper level, both at the tournaments and through various digital platforms.Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng Badr Mohamed al-Meer, said: “We are excited to extend our partnership with FIFA as the Global Airline Partner. As an airline, we are committed to connecting the world, and this partnership allows us to reach millions of football fans. Football has the power to unite people across cultures and continents, and we are proud to continue to be part of this incredible journey. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming tournaments and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans around the world.”FIFA President Infantino said: “Today I am very proud to announce the renewal of our partnership between Qatar Airways and FIFA. It is a great partnership that has brought a lot of success to FIFA, and of course as well to Qatar Airways.”“My thanks to Engr. Badr Mohamed al-Meer, the GCEO, and to the whole fantastic team of Qatar Airways. One year after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here we are again to celebrate.”As Qatar Airways takes the next step in its FIFA partnership, the airline is thrilled to announce that football fans will soon have facilitated access to exclusive travel packages including match tickets, flights, and accommodation for select FIFA tournaments.