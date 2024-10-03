Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways will launch a new service to Toronto Pearson International Airport starting on December 11, 2024, with three weekly non-stop flights from the World’s Best Airport - Hamad International Airport (DOH) .

As the airline’s fourteenth gateway to the Americas, the new Toronto route marks the airline’s second destination in Canada, joining Montréal which has served more than 1.6 million passengers across seven daily flights to and from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) since its launch.

Operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, equipped with 42 award-winning Qsuite Business Class seats and 312 Economy Class seats, the new Toronto service will provide travellers from Canada and beyond with seamless access to destinations across Qatar Airways’ extensive global network, including Colombo (CMB), Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Kathmandu (KTM) and Mumbai (BOM).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “The Toronto route is a strong and enduring commitment towards providing Qatar Airways’ Canadian customers with the enhanced connectivity they deserve, as well as access to our world-leading service and Qsuite in-flight product.

“The addition of a fourteenth gateway to our Americas network is also a testament to our aim in maintaining a key presence across the local market, and cements our reputation as a reliable global connector.”

The World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2024, has provided Canada with extensive support and assistance over the years, including contributing critical diplomatic efforts across several challenging issues.

Flight Schedule to Toronto:

Every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (all local time)

Doha (DOH) to Toronto (YYZ) – QR767: Departure 09:50; Arrival 15:55

Toronto (YYZ) to Doha (DOH) – QR768: Departure 20:00; Arrival 16:30

