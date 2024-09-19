Qatar Airways has received an honorary award in recognition of its active role in supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 and its commitment to develop and empower Qatari citizens.



The award, presented to Qatar Airways Group, marks a significant milestone in the airline's journey towards achieving government objectives and initiatives.



The recognition of Qatar Airways, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, is part of broader efforts to enhance job opportunities for Qataris following the recent Law No. 12 of 2024 concerning the localisation of jobs in the private sector, which has become a key pillar in Qatar National Vision 2030.



Based on the new this law, Qatar Airways Group launched the Qatarisation for Sustainable Success 2024 event, which brought together senior Qatari leaders and partners from all divisions of the group to explore innovative strategies for empowering Qatari citizens.



The aim is to support the group's mission of expanding local employment across all its divisions. The event showcased efforts to develop local talents and foster a culture of collaborative unity in all Qatarisation initiatives.



Badr Mohamed al-Meer, CEO, Qatar Airways Group, said: “This award is more than just an honour for us; it represents our deep commitment to the future of our nation. We are proud to lead efforts in supporting national employment initiatives in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, ensuring that outstanding national talents receive the opportunities they deserve. We pledge to continue our Qatarisation efforts, reinforcing Qatar’s goals of providing more employment opportunities while empowering and nurturing national talents.”



Accordingly, Qatar Airways Group continues to focus on recruiting, developing, and retaining the best national talents, which is essential for shaping future leaders in the aviation sector.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).