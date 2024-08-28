Doha: Qatar Airways continues to deliver a strong on-time performance and has once again been listed among the most punctual airlines globally, a feat achieved through the airline’s investment in innovation and human resources.

The national carrier was ranked the third most on-time airline globally in 2023 with on-time arrivals of 85.11 percent and a completion factor of 99.85 percent, according to data provided by Cirium, an aviation analytics company. The airline scored 84.07 percent in on-time departures. On-time is defined as arriving or departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time.

Qatar Airways’ hub and home, the Hamad International Airport, was also listed among the top 10 most on-time global airports in 2023, with an on-time departure rate of 82.04 percent. The Qatari flag carrier flew more than 40 million passengers and operated over 194,000 flights to over 170 destinations worldwide during the 2023/24 financial year ending on March 31, according to its annual report.

Delivering schedule integrity and customer satisfaction was achieved through integrated operations across Qatar Airways Group. The Group’s Flight Operations division, which acts as the nerve centre of the airline, delivered an annual on-time performance result of 86.4 percent for arrivals and 85.7 percent for departures, according to the group annual report.

During the year, new routes were added to Türkiye, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and France, in addition to 14 relaunched services. Between additional destinations and increased frequencies, operational delivery has increased by over 20 percent, the report said.

The airline has been focusing on data-driven decisionmaking by investing in analytics and data science to manage any potential disruption. “The intent is to establish a diagnostic approach to identify potentially disruptive events and use prescriptive processes and pre-emptive actions to mitigate – all intended to minimise any adverse impact to customer experience.”

This success is the result of responsive and dynamic decisionmaking, both within the Integrated Operations Centre (IOC) and the wider Flight Operations division. “Part of the driving force behind this success is the Group’s continued focus on investment in innovation and the recognition that its staff are its best resource to deliver that strategy. Conceptual ideas are given an opportunity to grow into reality through the integration of support functions within everyday operations. This unified approach ensures a divisioncentric strategy for identifying needs and creating the ‘next generation’ solutions required to ensure continuance of an optimised operation,” the report said.

The Group’s Navigation Services have also been developing a Fast Time Simulation model to support the evaluation of current and future potential airport and airspace operations. This will allow the quantification of individual decisions or impact of potential widespread changes to be digitally modelled, and operational planning optimised in accordance with preferred outcomes, the report said.

