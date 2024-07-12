DOHA: Qatar Airways is furthering its partnership with FC Internazionale Milano (Inter) as the Official Main Training Kit Partner, as well as remaining Inter’s Official Airline Partner. This enhanced collaboration symbolises a commitment to excellence and performance, starting with the essential pre-season preparations for the current Serie A and Italian Supercup champions.

The Qatar Airways logo will now be prominently featured on all training apparel and warm-up jerseys at all competitions, including Serie A, Coppa Italia, FIFA Club World Cup 2025and UEFA Champions League.

The expanded partnership extends across all teams, including Inter Women and the Inter youth sector, and encompasses all business units from the existing Qatar Airways agreement, including:

·Hamad International Airport (‘Official Airport’), recently named the Skytrax World’s Best

·Airport, Qatar Duty Free (‘Official Duty-Free’), recently named the Skytrax World’s Best Airport

·Shopping, Qatar Airways Privilege Club (‘Official Frequent Flyer Programme’)

·Qatar Airways Holidays (‘Official Fan Travel Partner’)

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “As we commemorate our deepening alliance with Inter as the Official Main Training Kit Partner, it reflects the shared successes during our first season together. We have witnessed the team achieve the status of the best team in Italy, while we also took the position of the World’s Best Airline this year. We hope to build on this joint success together on the pitch and in the skies while remaining committed to uniting Inter fans, and are excited to support the team prosper in another exciting year of football.”

FC Internazionale Milano Corporate CEO, Alessandro Antonello, said: “We are thrilled to announce this upgraded partnership with Qatar Airways, which is a reflection of how successful our relationship was last season. During our first year together, Qatar Airways became fully integrated within the Inter family, sharing the joy of our Scudetto triumph and running a series of unique initiatives for our fans. As our Official Main Training Kit Partner, Qatar Airways will now become an even more integral part of our club, accompanying our players in every training session and enjoying global visibility during the team’s pre-match warm-ups. We hope to be able to achieve new and exciting goals with Qatar Airways.”

Building on the success of flying the team to Riyadh for the Supercoppa Italiana in January 2024, Qatar Airways has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to supporting Inter's competitive aspirations. The journey with Qatar Airways continues, chartering the Italian Champions to compete in the new season for intercontinental matches.

As the winner of the Skytrax World’s Best Airline title for a record eighth time, Qatar Airways will continue to facilitate international travel for Inter fans to witness the legendary Italian team compete at the San Siro Stadium. Additionally, the airline will continue to exhibit its visibility around Inter’s home stadium, while delivering exciting activations to engage fans which fuses the worlds of sports, arts and design, further solidifying the bond between Qatar Airways and the city of Milan.

The airline currently operates from three airports in Italy, with 21 daily flights from Milan Malpensa, 21 weekly flights from Rome Fiumicino and 7 flights from Venice Marco Polo.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

