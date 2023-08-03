The award-winning airline, Qatar Airways, has saddled up its horses for another chapter of Qatar Goodwood Festival, in partnership with Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC). National guests of Qatar in London have been invited to attend this year’s edition of the prestigious race in Goodwood Racecourse from August 1 to 5.

Enhanced with the charm of English countryside, Qatar Goodwood Festival is sponsored by Qatar Airways for the fifth time this summer. The airline has welcomed local horses and riders into one of the most prominent equestrian events.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “It brings us great pleasure to showcase our country’s admiration for this noble sport by sponsoring the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Horseracing is embedded in our fibre, as it is a symbol of our history, passion and national culture. This festival brings a fusion of tradition and glamour, enhanced by adrenaline that is suitable for all race-goers. I wish all participants of the equestrian races the best of luck.”

Horseracing has been part of Goodwood since 1802 when the 3rd Duke of Richmond introduced the sport. Today, there are 19 unique race days including the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Visitors of the Qatar Goodwood Festival can enjoy an unforgettable sequence of races, sponsored by the award-winning airline:

Thursday, August 3: 15:35 – The Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1); Friday, August 4: 15:35 – The King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2); Saturday, August 5: 15:00 – The Qatar Lillie Langtry (Group 2).

As part of Qatar Airways’ vision of bringing communities together through sports, the airline is also a sponsor for the Qatar Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe, which will take place in Paris Longchamp, in addition to other equestrian festivals, such as HH The Amir Sword Festival and the Qatar International Derby.

