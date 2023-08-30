Qatar - The sixth International Arabic School Debating Championship, organised by QatarDebate will kick off on September 2 with the participation of 40 countries from around the world.

The championship, organised biennially by QatarDebate, has become a global forum to discuss many pressing universal issues by Arab and non-Arab youth.

These debaters are expanding the art of debate beyond the Arab region.

QatarDebate coach, Salman Ali said that the championship is being conducted in two stages, the first via ZOOM platform that included all the participating teams, and the second is hosted in Doha in a series of competitive rounds leading to the final round of the Arabic language category for non-native speakers, and the semi-final round and then the final for the open category.

There are four teams in the Arabic language category for non-native speakers who qualified for the for the first time in the knockout rounds - Kazakhstan, South Africa, Czech Republic and Kenya.

The championship is an excellent chance for people around the world to network, exchange experiences and build bridges of communication based on dialogue and logic, in addition to expanding the Arabic language beyond the Arab world.

