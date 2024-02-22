Doha - The organizing committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) announced that 200 local and international firms are set to participate in the event to showcase the state-of-the-art innovations, technologies, and comprehensive defensive solutions in the 8th edition of DIMDEX 2024 due to be held under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani from Mar. 4 to 6 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Organized and hosted by the Qatar Amed Forces under the theme: "Igniting the future of maritime security and beyond", the exhibition features nine international pavilions of myriad firms, commissions, and institutions of the participating countries, including Qatar, Turkiye, United States of America, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Iran, and China.

They are expected to exhibit the most important services they offer, as DIMDEX 2024 will draw active and constant participation from the Qatar Armed Forces with their diverse branches and units, primarily the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces, Qatari Amiri Air Forces, Qatari Amiri Air Defense Forces, alongside Project 401 and military colleges, with the Qatari Amiri Land Forces participating for the first time.

DIMDEX Chairman Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari emphasized that DIMDEX has proved its leading posture throughout the previous editions and has been drawing the most significant international defense firms, along with national companies, pointing out that the broad participation in the upcoming edition will obviously underscore the significance of this event at the regional and global levels.

The event represents a major platform for numerous countries with international pavilions that have a group of firms under their umbrella to showcase their cutting-edge innovations with a variety of systems, Al Ansari added, noting that the conference will meet the needs of many countries in defense, in addition to exploring essential solutions for an array of challenges facing the world today.

DIMDEX 2024 includes the main exhibition with a space of 35,000 sq m at QNCC and will host the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference in the first day, while Hamad Port will showcase the visiting warships for the three-day event with a wider participation of decision-makers from the official delegations and dignitaries specialized in defense sectors.

The firms and international pavilions will exhibit the cutting-edge technologies related to naval defense, along with various military hardware and vessels equipped with defense systems, communications, and radars.

DIMDEX witnessed a remarkable evolution throughout the past years, albeit its specialization in naval defense field, to be one of the vital platforms that showcases the state-of-the-art defensive capabilities, cybersecurity technological systems, anti-piracy systems, AI, command and control systems, communications, computers, Internet, intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR), in addition to remote control systems, uncrewed systems, et al.

