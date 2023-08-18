Qatar Airways, the Title Sponsor of Qatar MotoGP, and Qatar Airways Holidays – the airline’s leisure division, have launched the MotoGP travel packages for the upcoming Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 race which will take place from November 17 to 19, 2023.

The Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 MotoGP Travel Packages include return flights on Qatar Airways, hotel accommodation and race tickets that feature unique experiences across the entire racing event.

Fans can choose from the Main Grandstand Qatar MotoGP Experience and the Qatar Airways MotoGP VIP Village experience. Privilege Club members can collect Avios on travel packages and members from select countries can also use Cash + Avios to book packages. Discover Qatar, the airline’s destination management company, is currently offering tickets only to the Main Grandstand Qatar MotoGP for all three race days.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “It gives Qatar Airways great pride to support MotoGP and help fans travel to our beautiful home in Qatar. The Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 gives fans the exclusive opportunity to experience the distinguished Lusail International Circuit, a course that has cemented itself as one of the most, highly coveted racing venues for premier motorcycle road racing. It is an event that motorsport devotees do not want to miss out on.”

With the Main Grandstand at the Lusail International Circuit located at the heart of the track, ticket holders will have a clear view of the start line, grid ceremony, pitstops during the race and finish line, as well as a view of the podium ceremony and trophy presentation after the race.

Main Grandstand Qatar MotoGP travel packages include return flights, accommodation, entrance for all three days of the event, access to the free seating within Main Grandstand, access to MotoGP Fan Zone inclusive of live entertainment, activities for adults and kids and food court, access to MotoGP merchandising and other merchandising outlets, and easy access to free parking.

The Qatar Airways MotoGP VIP Village, located above the pit garages inside the paddock area, allows fans to enjoy the track action with exceptional hospitality, synonymous with Qatar Airways, and provides spectacular circuit views, creating the ultimate MotoGP experience.

VIP Village Qatar MotoGP travel packages include return flights, accommodation, access to the VIP Village on Saturday and Sunday, access to the Grandstand on Friday, prime viewing spots and comfortable seating, live race coverage on TV screens, Pit Lane Walk on Saturday and Sunday, meet and greet and Q&A Session with world-class drivers, official programme on Sunday and refreshments served all day at the complimentary bar.

Fans are encouraged to book their unique trip before packages run out by visiting www.qatarairways.com/motogp.

