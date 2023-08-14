DEFAMATION, spreading misinformation and data theft are among the top cybercrimes that pose the biggest threat to Bahrain’s society and economy, said the Interior Ministry.In a statement released yesterday, it specified six types of cybercrimes that are the most dangerous in recent times: child sexual exploitation, online stalking, viruses, bank card fraud, hacking and digital piracy.It said people should be aware of the different kinds of scams, and how to avoid them.

The ministry has been intensifying its awareness campaigns on social media and television, as a response to the rise of digital scams and fraud that Bahrain has experienced recently.Podcasts are also being used as a way to spread awareness about digital crimes and how best to protect against them.

